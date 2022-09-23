Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
President Biden Declares Major Disaster in Alaska Following Severe Weather
Last week, Alaska experienced the most severe weather it had seen in decades. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok wreaked havoc on many coastal cities, towns, and communities. Now, as first responders and search and recovery teams work to assess the damage, U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster for Alaskan residents.
webcenterfairbanks.com
President Biden approves Alaska Disaster Declaration
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Alaska on Friday and ordered federal assistance for state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the recent storm that battered western Alaska from September 15 to September 20. Federal assistance is in addition to state...
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Revitalizing Native Education
The legacy of boarding schools affected generations of Native people, from the children who were ripped away to their grandparents, parents, siblings and communities. While the pain and loss of that oppressive era should not be forgotten, moving into a healthier educational future is critical for the wellbeing of all. What does it mean to decolonize education? And who is doing the work? We’ll discuss new paths forward for Native education on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Concludes Trips to Regions Affected by the September 2022 Western Alaska Storm
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned Wednesday from a three-day trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Governor Dunleavy and his team, including Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ryan Anderson, and the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, visited Bethel, Scammon Bay, Hooper Bay, Newtok, Nome, Golovin, Elim, and Koyuk.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 22, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force assembled this week to review research recommendations.
alaskasnewssource.com
PFD payments delayed - clipped version
City of Nome works to put city back together following historic storm. As the water clears, the City of Nome works to clean up the mess and make repairs to the damage the storm created. Melissa Frey reports from Nome. Nome residents come together for storm cleanup. Updated: 23 hours...
travelness.com
16 Famous Alaska Landmarks You Must See
Alaska is one of the wildest states, but it has a rich and vibrant past. This far north state, known as The Last Frontier, is full of things to do and sights to see. Although all of the states have a history that is interesting and unique, Alaska’s landmarks are among the most notable. They offer such rare beauty and lush history, from churches to glaciers to trails and mountains.
Biden declares major disaster in Alaska after severe storm
President Biden declared a major disaster in Alaska on Friday, ordering federal assistance to add to state, local and tribal recovery efforts after a strong storm, flooding and landslides hit the state over the past week. The severe weather and natural disasters occurred from Sept. 15 to 20, causing damage...
ktoo.org
Alaska state ferry Columbia will stay tied up this winter after all
One of Alaska’s main ferries won’t be running this winter after all. The Columbia was going to be used on the mainline route running through the inner channels of Southeast from Bellingham, Washington and Prince Rupert, B.C. up to Yakutat. But the State Department of Transportation has decided to keep the 418-foot ferry sidelined.
yourbigsky.com
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation on Violence Against Women. Officials said the day was filled with speakers discussing what steps are needed towards action. This was the first conference held since 2019 and featured record-breaking attendance, with 600 people represented by 60 tribal leaders.
ktoo.org
Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Western Alaska storm
President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the historic storm that devastated many Western Alaska coastal communities last weekend. That makes federal funding available to Alaskans impacted by the storm, as well as money available to state, tribal, and...
Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284
photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.
alaskasnewssource.com
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy, U.S. Representative Peltola, and FEMA Administrator Criswell Host Press Conference on Western Alaska Storm Response
Governor Mike Dunleavy was joined by U.S. Representative Mary Peltola and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to discuss the federal and state response to the storm damage in western Alaska. “Thank you to Administrator Criswell for flying to Alaska to see the impacts firsthand,” said Governor Dunleavy....
