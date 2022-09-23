The legacy of boarding schools affected generations of Native people, from the children who were ripped away to their grandparents, parents, siblings and communities. While the pain and loss of that oppressive era should not be forgotten, moving into a healthier educational future is critical for the wellbeing of all. What does it mean to decolonize education? And who is doing the work? We’ll discuss new paths forward for Native education on the next Talk of Alaska.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO