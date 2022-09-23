ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Benjamin 49, Jensen Beach 30

Boca Raton Community 40, Olympic Heights 0

Boynton Beach 42, West Boca Raton Community 7

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 28, Gulliver Prep 0

Christopher Columbus Catholic 23, Miami Northwestern 19

Coral Springs Charter 48, Tradition Prep 16

Faith Christian 28, Legacy Christian 6

Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola 8

John I. Leonard 21, Suncoast 20, OT

Monarch 20, Douglas 14

Moore Haven 41, IMG Academy Blue 15

Mount Dora 48, South Lake 47

Mountain Vista, Colo. 42, Orlando University 0

North Miami Beach 22, Monsignor Pace 13

Parrish Community 28, LaBelle 20

Piper 30, McArthur 29

SLAM Palm Beach 22, Somerset Academy Key 20

Sebastian River 10, Port St. Lucie 6

St. Andrew’s 42, Fort Lauderdale University 6

St. Cloud 38, Winter Springs 16

West Broward 20, Pembroke Pines 13

Westland Hialeah 39, Miami Springs 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

