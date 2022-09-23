Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Benjamin 49, Jensen Beach 30
Boca Raton Community 40, Olympic Heights 0
Boynton Beach 42, West Boca Raton Community 7
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 28, Gulliver Prep 0
Christopher Columbus Catholic 23, Miami Northwestern 19
Coral Springs Charter 48, Tradition Prep 16
Faith Christian 28, Legacy Christian 6
Gulf Breeze 38, Pensacola 8
John I. Leonard 21, Suncoast 20, OT
Monarch 20, Douglas 14
Moore Haven 41, IMG Academy Blue 15
Mount Dora 48, South Lake 47
Mountain Vista, Colo. 42, Orlando University 0
North Miami Beach 22, Monsignor Pace 13
Parrish Community 28, LaBelle 20
Piper 30, McArthur 29
SLAM Palm Beach 22, Somerset Academy Key 20
Sebastian River 10, Port St. Lucie 6
St. Andrew’s 42, Fort Lauderdale University 6
St. Cloud 38, Winter Springs 16
West Broward 20, Pembroke Pines 13
Westland Hialeah 39, Miami Springs 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
