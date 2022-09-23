ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adrian def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 26-24, 26-28, 25-15, 26-24

Alden-Conger def. Nicollet, 25-14, 25-8, 25-10

Alexandria def. Fergus Falls, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Annandale def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Royalton, 18-25, 25-13, 25-13, 27-25

BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Bagley def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 27-25, 25-22, 25-20

Barnesville def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Barnum def. Cook County, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16

Becker def. Chisago Lakes, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25

Bethlehem Academy def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23

Blooming Prairie def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Bloomington Kennedy def. St. Anthony, 3-2

Brandon-Evansville def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 25-11, 25-19

Breckenridge def. Perham, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Swanville, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-7, 15-6

Canby def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-18, 24-26, 25-9, 25-22

Carlton def. Wrenshall, 25-24, 25-11, 25-6

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16

Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-19, 25-9, 25-17

Chisholm def. Bigfork, 25-11, 25-12, 25-21

Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-16, 26-24, 25-15

Cloquet def. Greenway, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

Concordia Academy def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-6, 25-7, 25-4

DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26

Delano def. Jordan, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

Detroit Lakes def. Aitkin, 25-7, 25-13, 25-9

Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21

Edina def. Waconia, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23

Ely def. North Woods, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15

Esko def. South Ridge, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14

Fertile-Beltrami def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-10, 25-18

Fillmore Central def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 24-25, 15-12

Fosston def. Ada-Borup, 25-27, 22-25, 27-25, 25-11, 15-13

Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 25-11, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Springfield, 25-20, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24

Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Warroad, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20

Grand Rapids def. Bemidji, 3-0

Hawley def. Frazee, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Hayfield def. Medford, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

Henning def. Menahga, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

Hermantown def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-9, 25-9, 25-19

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-9, 25-7, 28-26

Hill-Murray def. South St. Paul, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-22, 25-22, 3-0

Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Litchfield, 25-20, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19

Hutchinson def. Mound Westonka, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 18-16

International Falls def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-9, 25-8, 25-12

Irondale def. Forest Lake, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

Jackson County Central def. New Ulm, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-9, 25-18, 25-21

Kimball def. Maple Lake, 3-0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Madelia, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10

Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19

Lanesboro def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-7, 25-8

Legacy Christian def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-6, 25-4, 25-8

Little Falls def. Pierz, 25-19, 14-25, 24-26, 25-17, 18-16

Mabel-Canton def. Southland, 25-1, 25-8, 25-9

Mahtomedi def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-7, 25-23

Mankato West def. Faribault, 3-2

Melrose def. Montevideo, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Milaca def. Foley, 13-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11

Minneapolis Southwest def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-5

Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24

Minnewaska def. Benson, 3-0

Monticello def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10, 25-13

Moose Lake/Willow River def. Two Harbors, 25-10, 25-16, 25-22

Mora def. Zimmerman, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 15-12

NCEUH def. Lake Park-Audubon, 26-28, 25-19, 25-21, 25-1

Nevis def. Blackduck, 25-14, 25-8, 25-6

New Life Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-10, 25-7

New London-Spicer def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16

New Prague def. Kasson-Mantorville, 16-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 15-13

New York Mills def. Sebeka, 17-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 15-10

Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-7, 25-13, 25-15

Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 25-13, 25-17

Osakis def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18

PACT Charter def. West Lutheran, 7-25, 7-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-7

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Woodbury, 25-21, 29-27, 21-25, 22-25, 15-10

Park Christian def. Climax/Fisher, 26-28, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14

Paynesville def. Holdingford, 30-28, 26-28, 25-20, 25-16

Pelican Rapids def. Rothsay, 26-24, 25-17, 25-17

Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4

Pine City def. Braham, 23-25, 20-20, 25-21, 25-20

Pine River-Backus def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17

Pipestone def. Luverne, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

Prior Lake def. Eastview, 25-15, 23-25, 20-25, 25-10, 15-8

Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-9, 16-25, 25-23, 25-14

Randolph def. United South Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

Red Lake def. Crookston, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24

Red Wing def. Winona, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Renville County West def. Ortonville, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11

Rochester John Marshall def. Albert Lea, 25-7, 31-29, 25-19

Rochester Mayo def. Mankato East, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9

Rock Ridge def. Hibbing, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7

Rocori def. Brainerd, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25

Roseau def. East Grand Forks, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12

Roseville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-15, 25-10

Rush City def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 29-31, 27-25, 25-21, 25-16

Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19

Shakopee def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 15-13

Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25

Spectrum def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Grand Meadow, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Albany, 25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11

St. Croix Lutheran def. Maranatha Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16

St. James Area def. Fairmont, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-11

St. Peter def. Blue Earth Area, 3-0

Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 3-1

Stephen-Argyle def. Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10, 25-10

Tartan def. North St. Paul, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Two Rivers def. Simley, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13

Underwood def. Parkers Prairie, 25-10, 25-17, 13-25, 25-13

United Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 3-0

Verndale def. Pillager, 3-0

Wabasso def. Sleepy Eye, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-10

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-9, 25-11, 25-18

Watertown-Mayer def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Triton, 23-25, 25-9, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10

Willmar def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-7, 25-6, 25-7

Yellow Medicine East def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 16-14

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

