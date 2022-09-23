Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adrian def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 26-24, 26-28, 25-15, 26-24
Alden-Conger def. Nicollet, 25-14, 25-8, 25-10
Alexandria def. Fergus Falls, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
Annandale def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Royalton, 18-25, 25-13, 25-13, 27-25
BOLD def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Bagley def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 27-25, 25-22, 25-20
Barnesville def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Barnum def. Cook County, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16
Becker def. Chisago Lakes, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25
Bethlehem Academy def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23
Blooming Prairie def. Maple River, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15
Bloomington Kennedy def. St. Anthony, 3-2
Brandon-Evansville def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 25-11, 25-19
Breckenridge def. Perham, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Swanville, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-7, 15-6
Canby def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-18, 24-26, 25-9, 25-22
Carlton def. Wrenshall, 25-24, 25-11, 25-6
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-19, 25-9, 25-17
Chisholm def. Bigfork, 25-11, 25-12, 25-21
Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-16, 26-24, 25-15
Cloquet def. Greenway, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
Concordia Academy def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-6, 25-7, 25-4
DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26
Delano def. Jordan, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
Detroit Lakes def. Aitkin, 25-7, 25-13, 25-9
Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21
Edina def. Waconia, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23
Ely def. North Woods, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15
Esko def. South Ridge, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14
Fertile-Beltrami def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-10, 25-18
Fillmore Central def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 24-25, 15-12
Fosston def. Ada-Borup, 25-27, 22-25, 27-25, 25-11, 15-13
Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 25-11, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Springfield, 25-20, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24
Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Warroad, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20
Grand Rapids def. Bemidji, 3-0
Hawley def. Frazee, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Hayfield def. Medford, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Henning def. Menahga, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
Hermantown def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-9, 25-9, 25-19
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-9, 25-7, 28-26
Hill-Murray def. South St. Paul, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-22, 25-22, 3-0
Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Litchfield, 25-20, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19
Hutchinson def. Mound Westonka, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 18-16
International Falls def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-9, 25-8, 25-12
Irondale def. Forest Lake, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Jackson County Central def. New Ulm, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-9, 25-18, 25-21
Kimball def. Maple Lake, 3-0
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Madelia, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10
Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19
Lanesboro def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-7, 25-8
Legacy Christian def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-6, 25-4, 25-8
Little Falls def. Pierz, 25-19, 14-25, 24-26, 25-17, 18-16
Mabel-Canton def. Southland, 25-1, 25-8, 25-9
Mahtomedi def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-7, 25-23
Mankato West def. Faribault, 3-2
Melrose def. Montevideo, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Milaca def. Foley, 13-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11
Minneapolis Southwest def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-5
Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24
Minnewaska def. Benson, 3-0
Monticello def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-19, 22-25, 25-10, 25-13
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Two Harbors, 25-10, 25-16, 25-22
Mora def. Zimmerman, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 15-12
NCEUH def. Lake Park-Audubon, 26-28, 25-19, 25-21, 25-1
Nevis def. Blackduck, 25-14, 25-8, 25-6
New Life Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-10, 25-7
New London-Spicer def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16
New Prague def. Kasson-Mantorville, 16-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16, 15-13
New York Mills def. Sebeka, 17-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 15-10
Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-7, 25-13, 25-15
Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 25-13, 25-17
Osakis def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18
PACT Charter def. West Lutheran, 7-25, 7-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-7
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Woodbury, 25-21, 29-27, 21-25, 22-25, 15-10
Park Christian def. Climax/Fisher, 26-28, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14
Paynesville def. Holdingford, 30-28, 26-28, 25-20, 25-16
Pelican Rapids def. Rothsay, 26-24, 25-17, 25-17
Pequot Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4
Pine City def. Braham, 23-25, 20-20, 25-21, 25-20
Pine River-Backus def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17
Pipestone def. Luverne, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17
Prior Lake def. Eastview, 25-15, 23-25, 20-25, 25-10, 15-8
Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-9, 16-25, 25-23, 25-14
Randolph def. United South Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Red Lake def. Crookston, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24
Red Wing def. Winona, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Renville County West def. Ortonville, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11
Rochester John Marshall def. Albert Lea, 25-7, 31-29, 25-19
Rochester Mayo def. Mankato East, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9
Rock Ridge def. Hibbing, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7
Rocori def. Brainerd, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25
Roseau def. East Grand Forks, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12
Roseville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-15, 25-10
Rush City def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 29-31, 27-25, 25-21, 25-16
Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19
Shakopee def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 15-13
Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25
Spectrum def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14
Spring Grove def. Grand Meadow, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Albany, 25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11
St. Croix Lutheran def. Maranatha Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
St. James Area def. Fairmont, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-11
St. Peter def. Blue Earth Area, 3-0
Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 3-1
Stephen-Argyle def. Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10, 25-10
Tartan def. North St. Paul, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Two Rivers def. Simley, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13
Underwood def. Parkers Prairie, 25-10, 25-17, 13-25, 25-13
United Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 3-0
Verndale def. Pillager, 3-0
Wabasso def. Sleepy Eye, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-10
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-9, 25-11, 25-18
Watertown-Mayer def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Triton, 23-25, 25-9, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10
Willmar def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-7, 25-6, 25-7
Yellow Medicine East def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 16-14
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0