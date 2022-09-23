ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jp Saxe
Julia Michaels
musictimes.com

Super Bowl 2023 Performers: Here's Who Fans Want To Perfom on the Halftime Show

Ever since it was announced that Apple Music was announced to replace Pepsi's longstanding sponsorship on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance, the internet has been going wild on their picks and bets on who will be performing on the highly-anticipated night for both sports and music fans. Since the...
NFL
musictimes.com

Jamie Foxx Reviving Music Career? Singing 'Gold Digger' With Diplo Sparks Nostalgia Again

Jamie Foxx is prepared to perform at a moment's notice, as evidenced by his impromptu rendition of one of his most popular songs, with assistance from Diplo. The comedian arrived at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday about 3 a.m. with a large entourage and joined DJ Diplo onstage. Appears to have been in the mood for a classic, performing "Gold Digger" with Kanye as if it were 2005 all over again.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

'Big Brother' Renewed for Season 25 at CBS

“Big Brother” has been renewed for Season 25 at CBS. The announcement was made immediately following the conclusion of Season 24. “A big thank you to all our house guests for an absolutely incredible summer,” series host Julie Chen-Moonves said in a message posted to Twitter. “I know. I’m going to miss watching the show too, but I’ve got a great plan. This fall, spend some time watching other CBS competition shows. We’ve got ‘Survivor,’ we’ve got ‘The Amazing Race,’ and now we’ve got ‘The Real Love Boat.’ That’ll get you prepped for next summer. That’s right! We are coming...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion Getting Cozy Before Infamous Tory Lanez Shooting? [LISTEN]

DaBaby is claiming that he slept with rapper Megan Thee Stallion days before the infamous shooting incident she had with Candian MC Tory Lanez in 2020. The unconfirmed revelation comes in his surprise album launch earlier today. DaBaby's decision to drop the recent tidbit seemed to have occurred at a rather controversial timing as the two are wrestling over the now-delayed assault trial.
MUSIC

