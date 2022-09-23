Read full article on original website
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Kelsea Ballerini Drops Controversial Album 'Subject To Change': 'I'm A Little Nervous For People To Hear'
Kelsea Ballerini is no stranger to uncomfortable situations, especially after the announcement of her divorce from Morgan Evans which hit the newsstands a couple of weeks ago. However, as she bares her soul in her newly released album "Subject To Change," she is a bit nervous to see what people will think of some songs on the album.
Taylor Swift New Song 2022: First Ever Title With 'Swear' Word Coming; Lyrics As 'Vulgar?'
Taylor Swift has composed her first song with an expletive in the title. While she's known for releasing emotional tracks, she used to keep her titles clean. Now that she has in store for her fans a song with a explosive title, will the lyrics be even more "vulgar?" The...
What Would Freddie Mercury, John Lennon, & Other Music Legends Look Like If They Were Alive? See Photos Here
New and long-time fans of several music legends - like Freddie Mercury, John Lennon, and Elvis Presley - got to see the "present versions" of the singers through the viral AI photos. Music fans nowadays still listen to the songs released in the 1950s to 1990s despite the emergence of...
Halsey Regrets Music Career, Restless to be 'Somewhere More Meaningful' After Food Poisoning?
Halsey revealed in an honest social media post that she frequently questions whether she "chose the wrong life" for themselves. It feels as of the moment that this is not a meaningful path for them. They are not however, closing doors to finding meaning in this path. In a thoughtful...
Glastonbury Festival 2023 Tickets: Lineup Includes Harry Styles, Spice Girls, Elton John?
Glastonbury Festival 2023 ticket sale details are already announced, ahead of its anticipated run on June 2023. According to the festival's official Twitter account, Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will be available for sale this coming November 2022. On November 3, ticket and coach packages for the Glastonbury Festival, 2023 will...
Super Bowl 2023 Performers: Here's Who Fans Want To Perfom on the Halftime Show
Ever since it was announced that Apple Music was announced to replace Pepsi's longstanding sponsorship on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance, the internet has been going wild on their picks and bets on who will be performing on the highly-anticipated night for both sports and music fans. Since the...
Jamie Foxx Reviving Music Career? Singing 'Gold Digger' With Diplo Sparks Nostalgia Again
Jamie Foxx is prepared to perform at a moment's notice, as evidenced by his impromptu rendition of one of his most popular songs, with assistance from Diplo. The comedian arrived at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday about 3 a.m. with a large entourage and joined DJ Diplo onstage. Appears to have been in the mood for a classic, performing "Gold Digger" with Kanye as if it were 2005 all over again.
‘Big Brother’ Renewed for Season 25 at CBS
“Big Brother” has been renewed for Season 25 at CBS. The announcement was made immediately following the conclusion of Season 24. “A big thank you to all our house guests for an absolutely incredible summer,” series host Julie Chen-Moonves said in a message posted to Twitter. “I know. I’m going to miss watching the show too, but I’ve got a great plan. This fall, spend some time watching other CBS competition shows. We’ve got ‘Survivor,’ we’ve got ‘The Amazing Race,’ and now we’ve got ‘The Real Love Boat.’ That’ll get you prepped for next summer. That’s right! We are coming...
Dead & Company Going on Their FINAL Tour Ever? Bobby Weir Reveals Band’s Future
Earlier this year, Dead & Company made headlines after a Rolling Stone article went viral, indicating that the group will stop touring after their scheduled dates in 2022. Even though it was debunked by the members of the band, it appears that it would happen in the future as announced by Bob Weir.
Adam Devine Makes Hilarious Clarification Amid Namesake's Controversial Marital Affairs
Throughout the years, many fans have mistaken other important people for their namesake, especially if they are in the same industry or in almost the same niche. In this case, it would seem like "Pitch Perfect's" Adam Devine is taking some of the fans' heat originally intended for Maroon 5 vocalist, Adam Levine.
Barbra Streisand's Supposed Debut Album 'Live at the Bon Soir' FINALLY Drops — 60 Years Later
Apparently, iconic singer Barbra Streisand still has some tricks up her sleeve-an album, "Barbra Streisand - Live at the Bon Soir." The album was recorded back in 1962 and was supposed to be her debut studio album, but was later scrapped for "The Barbra Streisand Album," which went on to win Album of the year at the Grammy Awards.
Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Out Noah Cyrus on First Duet: 'You Don't Know Where You're Going'
Noah Cyrus enlisted the help of her father Billy Ray Cyrus for the duet version of "Noah (Stand Still)." An emotional lyric video of the duet was released on Sept. 23. "Noah (Stand Still)" is the opening track of the 22-year-old's debut studio album "The Hardest Part," released on Sept. 16.
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion Getting Cozy Before Infamous Tory Lanez Shooting? [LISTEN]
DaBaby is claiming that he slept with rapper Megan Thee Stallion days before the infamous shooting incident she had with Candian MC Tory Lanez in 2020. The unconfirmed revelation comes in his surprise album launch earlier today. DaBaby's decision to drop the recent tidbit seemed to have occurred at a rather controversial timing as the two are wrestling over the now-delayed assault trial.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert 2.0: Foo Fighters Reveal MORE Legendary Musicians To Perform
Taylor Hawkins' legacy will be forever unmatched as apparent during the first show of his tribute concert last September 3 that's why many fans are eager to watch the second show which will take place in a few days. According to Banana 101.5 Rocks, Foo Fighters finally announced the complete...
A$AP Rocky's 'Last' Live Performance Before New Album Pisses Fans: 'He's At Fault'
A$AP Rocky is apologizing for his abbreviated Rolling Loud act, but fans do not think he should be trying to keep his hands clean. A lot of the reasons why his set has become so short can be attributed to nothing else but him and his poor time management. His...
Frank Sinatra Hated THIS Song — But It Eventually Led Him To Become More Popular
Frank Sinatra, despite her long list of hit songs, hated one of the tracks he made and sang. Sinatra's fans finally remembered the late singer again. "Von Ryan's Express" aired on BBC Two. It currently stands on the "Best Films List" created by Mark Robson, and it has 90 percent positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.
Dr. Dre 'Cant Wait' To See Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance, Gives Her Advice: 'I Know We Set The Bar Extremely High'
Dr. Dre, just like millions of fans around the world, shared his excitement after Rihanna was announced to headline the 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The "Love On The Brain" singer posted a picture of her hand holding up an NFL football, captioning it with a period. "Oh, my...
Post Malone 'Feels Horrible' For Postponing Boston Concert, Shares the Real Reason Why
Post Malone apologized to Boston, Massachusetts for postponing the second show at TD Garden; this comes after his nasty fall offstage at his concert in St. Louis, Missouri the previous week. The 27-year-old rapper took to his socials to explain to fans the reason behind the abrupt postponement of his...
Kurt Cobain Auction: Late Legend’s Other Guitar to Be Sold After 1st One Bagged MILLIONS
Kurt Cobain's left-handed Competition Lake placid blue finish guitar featured in the music video of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was previously sold for millions of dollars and another instrument owned by the late legend is now up for sale at an auction again; how much would it cost?. According to...
