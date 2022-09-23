MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — I'm often amazed, even though I perhaps shouldn't be, when I discover the new multitudes in people I know. Even the multitudes that end up being mundane — friends with hobbies I had no clue about or family that spent their 20s in another country — still offer so much insight into how that person came to be.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO