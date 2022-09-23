Read full article on original website
COLUMN: On kicking tails, and not being afraid to say it.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — I'm often amazed, even though I perhaps shouldn't be, when I discover the new multitudes in people I know. Even the multitudes that end up being mundane — friends with hobbies I had no clue about or family that spent their 20s in another country — still offer so much insight into how that person came to be.
Blue Raiders Drop WKU Match in Three Sets
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team opened up conference play with their biggest rival on Saturday. The Blue Raiders had a couple close sets in the first and third, but ultimately fell in three. The Blue Raiders (11-4, 0-1 C-USA) fell to the #24 WKU Hilltoppers (14-2,...
Women’s tennis continues play in the Hoosier Classic and Samford Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis continued play at the Hoosier Classic and Samford Invitational on Saturday. Muskan Gupta and Lilly-Sophie Schmidt defeated Purdue's Ashlie Wilson and Juana Larranaga 7-5. The duo of Gupta and Schmidt came up short in the doubles match against Northern Kentucky's Marijose Hernandez and Laura Sola Grau.
Women’s tennis wins a couple to kick off the 2022 fall slate
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis opened their fall play on Friday, with the squad split between two tournaments. Three Blue Raiders traveled to Bloomington, Ind. to compete in the Hoosier Classic, with MTSU picking up two wins in singles. Muskan Gupta tallied a win over Xavier's Abby...
MTSU to Run at the 84th Cowboy Jamboree
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Blue Raiders men's and women's cross country will compete in the 84th Cowboy Jamboree on the state-of-the-art Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women's 6K kicks things off at 7:45 a.m. with the men's 8K following right after. Spectator parking will...
Preview: Q&A with Miami Beat Writer Luke Chaney
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Momentum is all on the side of Middle Tennessee Football after the past weeks, where dominant first halves have led to cruising victories to the Blue Raiders in the Rocky Mountains and back in the mid-state. But the schedule gets even tougher this week, as MTSU...
Campbell leads Blue Raiders in first round of Mason Rudolph Championship
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Competing against a strong field and a stiff breeze, Middle Tennessee women's golf finished the first round of the Mason Rudolph Championship in 13th on Friday. Lanie Campbell led the way for the Blue Raiders, finishing just outside the top 20 with a score of 73 (+1) at Vanderbilt Legends Club.
MTSU to host Rival WKU on Saturday for C-USA Opener
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is opening up Conference USA play on Saturday with a match against rival Western Kentucky. First serve is set for 2:00 p.m. and it will be streamed on ESPN+. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-3, 0-0 C-USA) won their matchup with...
Stein Joins Blue Raider Baseball Coaching Staff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – MTSU baseball head coach Jerry Meyers announced the addition of Jason Stein to the Blue Raider coaching staff Friday. Stein will serve as the team's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. "Jason is a tremendous teacher and coach," Meyers said. "He is a true professional and will...
