Nurse From Madison Sentenced For Tampering With Fentanyl Vials
A former nurse in Connecticut who admitted to tampering with anesthesia drugs while on the job is heading to federal prison. New Haven County resident Bryan Wilson, age 40, of Madison, was sentenced to two years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product.
Duo Nabbed In Wethersfield For Trafficking Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills, Feds Say
Two men are facing federal charges after they were allegedly busted selling thousands of fentanyl pills in Connecticut. Oscar Flores, age 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, age 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford Thursday, Sept. 22, for fentanyl trafficking. The...
Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut
Two Maryland men were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut, the Justice Department said Friday. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment Thursday charging 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainier, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
Register Citizen
Officials: Bloomfield man sentenced to seven years in prison for narcotics distribution, firearm possession
HARTFORD — A Connecticut man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release Friday for distributing narcotics and illegally possessing firearms, according to federal officials. Phillip Garcia, also known as “Flip,” 50, most recently of Bloomfield, was also ordered by U.S....
Register Citizen
Vernon felon gets nearly 3 years in prison for illegal gun possession
A Vernon felon was sentenced to 33 months in prison Thursday after being illegally caught with a pistol in Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Rondell Chambers, 32, previously pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon in May, officials said. Hartford...
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
newbedfordguide.com
New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts
“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings
HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night. Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired. Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
wgan.com
Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police
Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
Eyewitness News
East Haven police warn of increase in fentanyl overdoses
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are giving a warning along the shoreline following an uptick in fentanyl overdoses. East Haven police said they want residents to keep themselves and loved ones safe by getting educated on the dangers. Police said it’s about knowing the signs of an overdose...
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
iheart.com
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
Ansonia Father Charged With Severely Beating 6-Week-Old, Police Say
A Connecticut father has been arrested for allegedly severely beating his 6-week-old causing extensive injuries. The incident took place around in New Haven County around 4 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, in Ansonia. According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, the department was notified on Friday by the...
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
'That’s a cry for safety' | Loved one's plea for violence to end after Tuesday homicide in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of the victim who was killed on Tuesday on Broad Street in Hartford is mourning the death of 18-year-old Ernesto Morales. Mothers United Against Violence came together with the family to hold a vigil for him Thursday night. Oftentimes, you’ll see Revenderd Henry Brown...
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
