New Haven, CT

Daily Voice

Nurse From Madison Sentenced For Tampering With Fentanyl Vials

A former nurse in Connecticut who admitted to tampering with anesthesia drugs while on the job is heading to federal prison. New Haven County resident Bryan Wilson, age 40, of Madison, was sentenced to two years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product.
MADISON, CT
Fox News

Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut

Two Maryland men were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut, the Justice Department said Friday. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment Thursday charging 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainier, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Register Citizen

Vernon felon gets nearly 3 years in prison for illegal gun possession

A Vernon felon was sentenced to 33 months in prison Thursday after being illegally caught with a pistol in Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Rondell Chambers, 32, previously pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon in May, officials said. Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
newbedfordguide.com

New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts

“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night.  Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired.  Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
HAMDEN, CT
wgan.com

Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police

Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
BANGOR, ME
Eyewitness News

East Haven police warn of increase in fentanyl overdoses

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are giving a warning along the shoreline following an uptick in fentanyl overdoses. East Haven police said they want residents to keep themselves and loved ones safe by getting educated on the dangers. Police said it’s about knowing the signs of an overdose...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation

A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH

Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
MERIDEN, CT

