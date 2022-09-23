Read full article on original website
The WTO’s ‘inclusive’ trade agenda is challenging but necessary
The World Trade Organization (WTO) opens its annual public forum this week with an ambitious goal: to stabilize a global economy disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, trade wars and armed conflict. Seeking to build on last June’s renewed commitment to a rules-based system, the WTO now calls for more sustainable, more inclusive trade rules.
