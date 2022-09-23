Read full article on original website
NPS announces Middle School Choice, parents cry foul
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is “transitioning from a concept of middle school assignments based on neighborhoods to families choosing which school they wish their child to attend regardless of where they live in Norwalk.”. Approved by the Board of Education in March, this latest move toward...
NBC Connecticut
AG, Town of Greenwich Launch Own Investigations Into Assistant Principal's Comments
A subpoena is expected from the state Attorney General's office related to a viral video pertaining to a Cos Cob assistant principal's alleged hiring practices. The Greenwich Board of Education made the announcement during a recent board meeting. While an exact day wasn't clear, board members said a subpoena is...
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé
GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
greenwichfreepress.com
This November, CT Voters Get to Decide the Future of Early Voting
In the critically important 2022 mid term elections, we have the chance — and the responsibility — to exercise our right to self-governance by casting our vote. Connecticut is a leader in many respects — we are among the highest ranked states for health care access, worker productivity, and education — but we lag behind other states when it comes to voter access. This is in large part due to language in our State Constitution, now nearly two centuries old.
Register Citizen
Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer
SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
Register Citizen
Greenwich protestors rally, demanding politics stay out of Greenwich schools
GREENWICH — Two opposing groups rallied at Central Middle School before Greenwich Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. When asked why they were there, they’d say the same thing: “We want politics left out of school.”. The smaller of the two sides, whose participants...
Letter: Facts Not Falsehoods Should Prevail on Coindre Hall
We are fortunate to have two of the premier Suffolk County historic properties in Huntington, the Vanderbilt Museum and West Neck Farm, A.K.A. Coindre Hall. Both properties are owned by the County and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and dedicated to the Suffolk County Historic Trust. As such, they mandate protection and restoration.
Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go
Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYC
If you live in the tri-state area, you already know that New York's restaurant scene is wildly celebrated. It's the land of, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York, though? They don't get that same kind of love and it's time we change that.
greenwichfreepress.com
Dogwood Books & Gifts at Christ Church in Greenwich to Host Local Authors Event Saturday, Oct.1
Meet a dozen local authors at Dogwood Books and Gifts on Saturday, Oct. 1, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The authors will be there to sign books, answer any questions, and have casual conversation. Stroll with your Dogwood latte, shop, and experience what every book lover enjoys- talking about books they’ve read and finding new treasures.
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
talkofthesound.com
Metro-North Preps New Rochelle Rail Yard Expansion for Penn Access Project
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — Metro-North met recently with City Officials to discuss the commuter railroad’s plans to add tracks and buildings East of the New Rochelle train station through eminent domain. The property includes the areas between the railroad tracks and the ShopRite of New...
Register Citizen
Greenwich's Planning & Zoning Commission OKs 134-unit assisted living facility
GREENWICH — A project to build the largest assisted living facility in Greenwich received approvals from the town more than two years after it was first proposed. The Planning & Zoning Commission gave the go-ahead on Tuesday to Renamba Greenwich LLC to build 134 residential units for seniors at a former storage yard on Old Track Road. The vote was unanimous on the application for the project, called the Ambassador at Greenwich.
talkofthesound.com
Westchester EMS Provider Hacked in One of the Largest U.S. Healthcare Ransomware Attacks of 2022
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — The HIVE ransomware group has taken credit for a data breach of Empress EMS based in the City of Yonkers, NY and owned by PatientCare EMS Solutions, based in Tyler, TX. PatientCare EMS Solutions is portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
Student loan forgiveness: Here’s how many borrowers are eligible in New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Millions of Americans will benefit from the student loan forgiveness plan recently announced by President Joe Biden. And the White House recently released state-by-state data on how the plan will help borrowers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The plan will provide...
