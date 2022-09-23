ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS announces Middle School Choice, parents cry foul

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is “transitioning from a concept of middle school assignments based on neighborhoods to families choosing which school they wish their child to attend regardless of where they live in Norwalk.”. Approved by the Board of Education in March, this latest move toward...
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé

GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
greenwichfreepress.com

This November, CT Voters Get to Decide the Future of Early Voting

In the critically important 2022 mid term elections, we have the chance — and the responsibility — to exercise our right to self-governance by casting our vote. Connecticut is a leader in many respects — we are among the highest ranked states for health care access, worker productivity, and education — but we lag behind other states when it comes to voter access. This is in large part due to language in our State Constitution, now nearly two centuries old.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Greenwich, CT
Education
Register Citizen

Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer

SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich protestors rally, demanding politics stay out of Greenwich schools

GREENWICH — Two opposing groups rallied at Central Middle School before Greenwich Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. When asked why they were there, they’d say the same thing: “We want politics left out of school.”. The smaller of the two sides, whose participants...
HuntingtonNow

Letter: Facts Not Falsehoods Should Prevail on Coindre Hall

We are fortunate to have two of the premier Suffolk County historic properties in Huntington, the Vanderbilt Museum and West Neck Farm, A.K.A. Coindre Hall. Both properties are owned by the County and listed on the National Register of Historic Places and dedicated to the Suffolk County Historic Trust. As such, they mandate protection and restoration.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Gothamist

Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go

Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Camillo
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dueling#School Board#Title Ix#School Security#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Fringe#Protest#Rallies Outside Board Of#Central Middle School#Board Of Education#Project Veritas#The Cos Cob School#Catholics#Boe#Republicans
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
Register Citizen

Greenwich's Planning & Zoning Commission OKs 134-unit assisted living facility

GREENWICH — A project to build the largest assisted living facility in Greenwich received approvals from the town more than two years after it was first proposed. The Planning & Zoning Commission gave the go-ahead on Tuesday to Renamba Greenwich LLC to build 134 residential units for seniors at a former storage yard on Old Track Road. The vote was unanimous on the application for the project, called the Ambassador at Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction

On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy