White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future

“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said. “Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting...
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
Yankees Insider Reveals Shocking Harrison Bader Comparison

The New York Yankees are finally getting the chance to see what their newest acquisition Harrison Bader can do on a baseball field. Bader was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade mere minutes before the trade deadline. At the time, Bader was recovering from plantar...
Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing

Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
Mets' Starling Marte to 'continue baseball activities as tolerated'

The Mets issued an official statement on Starling Marte’s fractured right middle finger, saying that a recent CT scan “showed improved healing,” and that the center fielder “will continue baseball activities as tolerated.” This counts as good news, considering that Marte had to halt his first try at baseball activities last week, due to continued discomfort in his finger. Marte hasn’t played since his finger was hit by a Mitch Keller pitch on Sept. 6.
