Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
WDAM-TV
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Aquarium releases endangered Kemp’s Ridley turtles
The Mississippi Aquarium released one of its last rehabilitated Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtles this morning. In late 2020, Fog was rescued by the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary’s staff and volunteers. He was hospitalized with pneumonia at New England Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Mississippi Press
First-ever ‘End of Summer BBQ’ event ready to go Saturday in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Hundreds of pounds of barbecue and smoked meat, coupled with some of the coast’s top musicians, will be the focal point of Saturday’s “End of Summer BBQ & Concert in the Park” in Ocean Springs. Organized by local businessman Tim Wold and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Consignment sale eases burden for parents looking for a bargain
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For parents out there looking for a bargain for their children, Ocean Springs is the hot spot this week. The fall “Growing Like Weeds” pop-up children’s consignment sale opened to the public Thursday. It is the go-to place for Shannon Williams of Ocean Springs.
wxxv25.com
Law firm hosted town halls for BP Oil Spill victims in Gulfport
A Miami-based law firm, the Downs Law Group, hosted free town halls in Gulfport for victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon BP Oil Spill. The town halls are offered to those who suffer from cancer or chronic illness and think they may have been harmed by the spill. Attendees had...
WLOX
Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water. The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.
wxxv25.com
47th annual Slavic Invitational tees off at golf courses around the Coast
The 47th annual Slavic Invitational is underway this weekend with more then 435 teams playing on five golf courses along the Coast. The Slavic tournament started in Gulfport at Windance Country Club, but throughout the weekend, golfers will join in on the action at Sunkist Golf Club in Biloxi, all the way to the Pine and Cardinal in Diamondhead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport
According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Picayune Item
Aldermen discuss incoming Popeyes location
During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Alderman meeting, the Board approved an MDOT boring permit application along Highway 26 at the site of an incoming Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. The Popeye’s restaurant will be located across from the Love’s Truck stop on Highway 26 E. There has been no date announced of the incoming restaurant’s grand opening since the restaurant is currently undergoing the necessary processes with Code Enforcement Kolby Davis.
WDAM-TV
New owner takes over Blow Fly Inn; longtime restaurant to undergo renovations
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A longtime restaurant and local landmark on the Gulf Coast is set to get a facelift. The Blow Fly Inn has attracted thousands of people for decades. Those seafood inspired cuisines and more will return in just a few months. You may have seen him on...
wxxv25.com
Teachers learn about blue economy careers at USM’s Marine Education Center
Twenty-three high school engineering teachers from across the state toured USM’s Marine Education Center to learn about blue economy careers. Teachers watched a presentation where they learned about GenSea programs offered at the center to help bring awareness to their students. The GenSea programs introduce students to the field...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime, accused of burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors. The U.S. Justice Department said 23-year-old Axel Cox chose to burn a cross in front of a Black family because of their race. He also allegedly addressed the family with racially derogatory language. A grand jury indicted Cox in September. The Gulfport, Mississippi, man is accused of violating his neighbors’ housing rights. Cox is being held without bond pending a Nov. 7 jury trial. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WLOX
Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
Mississippi Press
Jennifer Anderson of Moss Point takes over as Boys & Girls Club CEO
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Jennifer Anderson, who has been a champion for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County for three decades, was named the agency’s Chief Executive Officer by the Boys & Girls Club board of directors earlier this month. Anderson replaces her friend and mentor, Catherine...
WLOX
Jury returns $10M verdict against USAA in Hurricane Katrina case
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against insurance giant United Services Automobile Association (USAA). Now 17 years after Hurricane Katrina roared ashore in South Mississippi, the case is believed to be the last of the outstanding Katrina lawsuits...
WLOX
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year fight between a longtime Biloxi family and the state of Mississippi was finally settled Friday when a judge ruled John Bret Aldrich owns the 1.5 acre property south of U.S. 90 and west of Oak Street. It’s the spot where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant once sat, and Lady Luck Casino would later call home.
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
Comments / 0