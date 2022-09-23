ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gozips.com

Akron Drops 2-0 Decision to Kent State

BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. AKRON, Ohio – A goal in each half proved too much for the University of Akron women's soccer team to overcome in its home Mid-American Conference opener as Kent State (2-5-2, 2-0-0 MAC) posted a 2-0 triumph on Sunday, Sept. 25, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

No. 14 Akron Travels to Battle No. 18 Penn State

No. 14 Akron (4-1-2) at No. 18 Penn State (3-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 25. University Park, Pa. • 4 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The 14th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team continues its non-conference slate...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Zips Fall to Huskies in MAC Opener

DeKalb, Ill. – The Akron volleyball team opened Mid-American Conference play on the road at Northern Illinois as the Huskies posted a .402 team hitting percentage for a 3-0 (9-25, 17-25, 17-25) win at Victor E. Court on Friday night. Teagan Ochaya led the Zips' offensive attack with eight...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy