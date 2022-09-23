Read full article on original website
FOUND CAT: Junction area – September 25, 2022 2:05 pm
This cutie was hanging around my front porch and bolted inside when I opened the door. Clearly an indoor cat. I’m in the Alaska Junction area. 206-890-4690. RH September 25, 2022 (9:31 pm) The same (or very similar) cat came to my side porch this evening. Super friendly. Very...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Kayak taken in business burglary
Alki Kayak Tours was broken into again early today, and they report one large stolen item:. Sadly, Alki Kayak Tours was broken into at 1:08 a.m. early this morning. Someone cut the cable locking our kayaks. By 1:12 a.m. the guy was gone with the boat. Please keep an eye open for a Castine 135 “Sunrise” – yellow, orange, and red in color – image (above). Also, it had a “Mountain to Sound” (our retail store) sticker on it.
FOUND DOG: Delridge/Thistle – September 25, 2022 2:03 pm
I found this friendly dog this afternoon off Thistle and Delridge. He is at my house in the area. My name is Kimberly and my number is 206-595-0071.
FOUND CAT: Highland Park – September 25, 2022 11:58 am
This sweet kitty has been coming around for over a week and can usually be found in or near our backyard. We live in Highland Park by Westcrest Park. The kitty is very affectionate and chatty, and acts super hungry so we have been giving it cat food. Please let me know if this kitty belongs to you or if you know to whom it might belong so we can get this baby back home. Paula (206) 497-6480.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another early-morning business burglary
We learned tonight of another early-morning business burglary – at The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park. Here’s their video and report:. At 5:14 am Sunday morning, a robber smashed through the window at The Spot West Seattle, located at 2920 SW Avalon Way. The burglar stole their cash register, and multiple other high-priced items. The police were called and fingerprints were taken. They said they might have a lead on who the individual is.
SATURDAY: Here’s how to join West Seattle businesses in celebrating the bridge’s comeback
This will be the first full weekend since the West Seattle Bridge reopened, and businesses invite you to celebrate. Here’s what’s happening tomorrow (Saturday, September 24th):. SIDEWALK SALE: All day in The Junction, participating merchants will be having sidewalk sales on Saturday. That includes deals – according to...
FOUND DOG: Arbor Heights – September 23, 2022 3:25 pm
This puppy was found on Westside School’s campus today 9.23.22. It is is safe and currently at a teacher’s house. Please contact Nicole at 206-859-9262.
READER REPORT: One solution for deterring swooping owls
This is the season when we hear of owls swooping down on unsuspecting runners/walkers. Sarah emailed to share her deterrence discovery:. As a WSB reader and an avid morning runner I have both read about AND experienced the territorial owls of West Seattle. I hesitate to say “attack” since I am the one running through owl territory, but after four separate incidents (in four completely different locations!) I was desperate for a solution. I love running in the early mornings and as it gets dark earlier, I know I’m going to run into the problem again.
COUNTDOWN: 5 weeks until West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival returns
(WSB photo from 2019 Harvest Festival) Last year, trick-or-treating returned – this year, the West Seattle Junction Association is ready to put on a full-fledged Harvest Festival for the first time in three years! Sunday, October 30th is the date. And while Harvest Fest will again share the streets of The Junction with the Farmers’ Market, the festival will feature new features this year – including live music and a cornhole tournament. Some traditional favorites will return: The costume parade at 11 am, the chili cookoff at noon, for starters. The festival will run longer than years past, too. Trick-or-treating will run 11 am-2 pm; a pie-eating contest is planned at 1 pm; square dancing at 2:30 pm, and music continuing into the afternoon, with the announcement of the cornhole-tournament winners planned to end the festival at 5 pm. Stay tuned for more details as it gets closer!
YOU CAN HELP: Roots of Empathy needs 2 more West Seattle volunteers, babies not required
Last month we featured a call for new parents to volunteer for Roots of Empathy, which nurtures empathy in children via interaction with babies. The local program needs two more volunteers, babies not required. Here’s the announcement:. Have you been wondering how you can give back to the West...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 4 cases
From the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, four West Seattle cases in which charges were recently filed:. UNLAWFUL GUN POSSESSION: 26-year-old Antonio E. Ortiz of West Seattle was already wanted on a half-million-dollar warrant for robbery and other charges when he was arrested for this. Police who knew he was the subject of that warrant spotted him in the Westwood area on September 10th, driving a red BMW near Westwood Village. They followed him to the Roxbury Safeway gas station. Police converged on him there and took him into custody. Inside the car, on the front passenger seat, court documents say, they subsequently found a “Glock handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine.” It turned out to have been stolen from Auburn. Ortiz was ineligible to possess any gun, stolen or otherwise, as he has a robbery conviction on his record. So a first-degree unlawful gun possession charge has been added to what he already was facing, and 13 days after his arrest, Ortiz remains in jail, bail set at $610,000.
Memorial gathering Saturday for Charles Van Valkenburg, 1930-2022
Chuck was born in Oneonta, N.Y., to Oscar and Marguerite Van Valkenburg. Chuck spent most of his childhood in an orphanage, yet upon graduating high school in 1948, he spread his wings and joined the Army. His stories of traveling west are those that books are made of, enjoyable and exhilarating. Chuck proudly and honorably served our country until 1952 and fought in the Korean War, receiving many service awards. Chuck then went on to earn his B.S. in aeronautical engineering.
Books and pie! Before Wednesday’s WordsWest Literary Series ‘re-reunion,’ we chat with writers Katy E. Ellis and Susan Rich
Like to read? Like to eat pie? There’s one place to be this Wednesday night, when the trio of writers who long produced the WordsWest Literary Series “re-reunite” to celebrate the newest books by two of them. Katy E. Ellis is launching her first full-length prose-poetry novel...
SURVEY: Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance has questions for you
If you can spare a few minutes to answer questions about your views on youth substance use, the Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance would appreciate your help. Here’s the announcement:. The SW Seattle Youth Alliance, a school and community coalition formed to address the high rates of youth substance use...
