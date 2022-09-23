From the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, four West Seattle cases in which charges were recently filed:. UNLAWFUL GUN POSSESSION: 26-year-old Antonio E. Ortiz of West Seattle was already wanted on a half-million-dollar warrant for robbery and other charges when he was arrested for this. Police who knew he was the subject of that warrant spotted him in the Westwood area on September 10th, driving a red BMW near Westwood Village. They followed him to the Roxbury Safeway gas station. Police converged on him there and took him into custody. Inside the car, on the front passenger seat, court documents say, they subsequently found a “Glock handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine.” It turned out to have been stolen from Auburn. Ortiz was ineligible to possess any gun, stolen or otherwise, as he has a robbery conviction on his record. So a first-degree unlawful gun possession charge has been added to what he already was facing, and 13 days after his arrest, Ortiz remains in jail, bail set at $610,000.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO