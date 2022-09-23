Read full article on original website
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 26: What You Need to Know
Australian shares have started the week plunging around 2%. The S&P/ASX200 was sharply lower, dropping 121.40 points or 1.85% to 6,453.30 and setting a new 20-day low. The broader All Ordinaries Index was down 137.50 points or 2.03% to 6,651.20. Across the market, sectors were mixed, with 9 of 11...
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Challenges Lie Ahead. Here’s Why
TGT is down significantly on the year, especially after disappointing Q2 results. The company faces many challenges, including contracting margins and intensifying competition. Even though valuation multiples have contracted, the stock is not inexpensive. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a well-known company to the average U.S. consumer. With physical stores...
Here’s Why Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) Is Expected to Outperform Its Peers
Amid growing fears of a worsening recession, let’s take a look at the future of the e-commerce and retail giant Amazon. The street is wondering what’s in store for Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) with the recent hike in shipping rates announced by FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and its disappointing results and profit warning last week. Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post remains bullish on Amazon despite the recessionary fears and expects the company to outperform its peers.
META, ZM, or AMD: Which Tech Stock Could Boost Your Portfolio Returns the Most?
Tech stocks have been battered this year amid rising interest rates and macro challenges. Here we will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three tech stocks and see which one could navigate near-term challenges to fetch higher returns. Investors are bracing for tougher times as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate...
Avoid These 3 Cyclical Stocks amid Rising Interest Rates
Rising U.S. interest rates could dent cyclical stocks, and Ford, Tesla, and Embraer are in the firing line amid concerning key metrics. Ideally, an investment portfolio should pivot during changing monetary circumstances and underweight cyclical exposure as contractionary monetary policies are deployed. The reason for this is bound to receding spending power and the basic “need versus want” theory. Therefore, I identified the following three cyclical stocks that I’m bearish on during 2022’s rising interest rate environment: Ford (NYSE:F), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
Want to Go Green? Here are 3 Stocks to Consider
With the consequences of climate change and the geopolitical flashpoint in Eastern Europe colliding, green energy stocks have never been more relevant. Faced with a changing world, investors should consider the three public companies mentioned below to enhance their portfolios. While the critical resource sector has long been vital to...
ONWARD Announces Appointment of Vivian Riefberg to Board of Directors
EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced the appointment of Vivian Riefberg as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Riefberg will join the Board immediately and will serve on its Compensation Committee. Her appointment to the Board will be presented for shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005494/en/ Vivian Riefberg joins the ONWARD Medical Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Drops on Lowered Q3 Outlook
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trending lower in the pre-market session today after the company said it now expects to deliver only 25.500 vehicles in the third quarter versus the earlier guidance of 27,000 to 29,000 deliveries. The development comes owing to supply chain challenges for the company even as...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
Paulson, whose fund made $15 billion shorting the mid-2000s housing bubble, said current home prices might be a "little frothy."
Fortune
You can get free weekly credit reports for another year
Free weekly credit reports have been extended through the end of 2023. Here's how to get yours.
Costco Stock (NASDAQ:COST): A Hedge Against a Potential Recession
Shares of Costco are down this year amid bearish sentiment. However, the lower valuation presents a potential buying opportunity for this resilient business. Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) were not spared the headwinds that have been blowing in the market since the beginning of the year. However, investing now would mean spending less cash, and a portfolio of financially-solid defensive stocks will act as a very effective shield against the next recession. Although COST could continue to fall in the coming period, I am bullish on the stock, as it will likely pay off over the long term.
C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks
Here are three US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
2 Industrial REITs with Minimal Correlation to Economic Output
Self-storage REITs like PSA and EXR feature unique qualities and strong dividend growth prospects. Although the companies are likely to keep growing their results rapidly, investors should be wary of their elevated valuation multiples. Industrial REITs are potentially risky as the Fed’s mission to fight inflation will ultimately slow down...
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech Seek FDA Nod For COVID Booster Shot For Children
On Monday, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced that they have submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 10 -µg booster dose of its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years of age.
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) CEO Boosts Stake; Street Eyes 221% Upside
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares are rising in the pre-market session today after the company’s Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng boosted his stake in XPeng by $30 million. The CEO bought 2.2 million shares of the company on Friday at an average price of $13.58. The transaction is significant as it...
Pound plunges to all-time low after ‘mini-budget’ shakes markets
Markets have not responded well to Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini-budget’. The British pound has continued its plunge, hitting near-parity with the dollar and its lowest level since decimalisation in 1971, with analysts calling for emergency interest rate rises from the Bank of England. The pound dropped to its...
Elon Musk to Face Deposition Ahead of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Trial
This week, Tesla’s (TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk will undergo a deposition ahead of a trial in October. The trial date is for October 17 in Delaware Chancery Court and will be on whether Musk should go through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR). According to an Associated...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle to Find a Direction
Stock indices are mixed in the early hours of Monday, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 0.4%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.1%, as of 9:43 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) increased 0.5%.
Oil Slides as Slowdown Jitters Continue and the Greenback Reigns Supreme
The benchmark Brent crude oil is down 0.78% to $78.14 today at 5.30 a.m. EST marking a new low since in $122 level high in January. The latest hike by the Federal Reserve and an ever-strengthening U.S. dollar continue to send economic ripples globally, dampening oil prices in the process as inflation and higher borrowing costs impact consumer sentiment.
EVs Won’t Save the World; Climate Change a Complex Problem
Climate change is real and transportation is responsible for a third of global carbon emissions. However, EVs aren’t the solution the world is looking for, while the hype around them distracts us from finding one. Climate change is an indisputable reality; it is also a scientific consensus that human...
