Shares of Costco are down this year amid bearish sentiment. However, the lower valuation presents a potential buying opportunity for this resilient business. Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) were not spared the headwinds that have been blowing in the market since the beginning of the year. However, investing now would mean spending less cash, and a portfolio of financially-solid defensive stocks will act as a very effective shield against the next recession. Although COST could continue to fall in the coming period, I am bullish on the stock, as it will likely pay off over the long term.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO