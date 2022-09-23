ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

In return to Baltimore, Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman celebrate the past while embracing the future: ‘He’s so happy where he is’

Once it was all said and done — the throng of cameras around Trey Mancini’s locker, the standing ovation for the beloved former Oriole and finally a baseball game — Mancini and Sara Perlman, his fiancee, returned to their hotel room Thursday night in the city they once called home. From across the water, they could spot their old condo in Locust Point. But in Harbor East, the couple are away ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Orioles take step toward potential sale

The Baltimore Orioles’ messy ownership situation does not appear close to a resolution, but a new report suggests that there has been interesting movement regarding the situation. Orioles ownership enlisted Goldman Sachs to assess the prospects for selling the team, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. However, there...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Orioles reportedly hired Goldman Sachs to assess sale

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles hired Goldman Sachs months ago to assess a possible sale of the team, The Athletic reports, but the sale of the team would likely be tied up as long as lawsuits between the Angelos family last. Citing an anonymous source, the publication said "it's not certain that the club will be put on the market, but John and Georgia Angelos are definitely evaluating options." It's unclear exactly when the team allegedly hired the investment banking company. As first reported by our media partner The Baltimore Banner in June, Louis Angelos sued his mother and older brother Thursday in Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
