BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles hired Goldman Sachs months ago to assess a possible sale of the team, The Athletic reports, but the sale of the team would likely be tied up as long as lawsuits between the Angelos family last. Citing an anonymous source, the publication said "it's not certain that the club will be put on the market, but John and Georgia Angelos are definitely evaluating options." It's unclear exactly when the team allegedly hired the investment banking company. As first reported by our media partner The Baltimore Banner in June, Louis Angelos sued his mother and older brother Thursday in Baltimore...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO