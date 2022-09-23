For the first time since 2018 and just the seventh time since WWII, Syracuse football is 4-0. Behind a career-night fromAndre Szmyt and his 5-for-5 field goal chances, including the game-winner from 31 yards with just 74 seconds left on the clock, Syracuse out-lasted visiting Virginia 22-20 in a white-knuckle finish while improving to 2-0 in the ACC. The win moves the Orange to 2-0 in league play for the first time since joining the conference.

