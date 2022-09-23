Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cuse.com
Orange Claim 3-1 Triumph
Graduate student Chelsea Domond had two goals and one assist to help Syracuse (8-3-0, 1-2) pick up an ACC victory against visiting Miami (3-3-2, 0-3-0), 3-1, on Sunday at the SU Soccer Stadium. Domond, redshirt sophomore Ashley Rauch and graduate student Blue Ellis each found the net for Syracuse. HOW...
cuse.com
#3 Orange Return Home For Match Against Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 3 Syracuse men's soccer resumes Atlantic Coast Conference play against Virginia at the SU Soccer Stadium on Saturday, September 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the match will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra. ORANGE UPDATE:. The Orange are 7-0-1 and are...
cuse.com
Team Win Has Orange Momentum Continuing
Four turnovers and a squandered second half lead certainly weren't what the Syracuse football team was looking for when it exited the locker room with a 13-point lead for the second half vs. Virginia on Friday night. But for the second week in a row, Syracuse found a way. The...
cuse.com
Fourth Quarter Surge Pushes No. 11 Field Hockey Over Dartmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Three goals in the final four minutes of the game helped seal a 6-0 win for 11th-ranked Syracuse field hockey as the Orange return home to best Dartmouth on a wet Sunday afternoon at J.S. Coyne Stadium. No. 11 Syracuse (8-2) had a five-point day from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cuse.com
Ten-Men Syracuse Lose First Match Of The Season To Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No.3 Syracuse men's soccer dropped its first match of the season in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. The Orange played most of the match with 10 players after junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski was shown a second yellow card at the 22nd minute mark. Abdi Salim, Buster...
cuse.com
Orange Remain Undefeated In ACC Play With Victory Over Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Volleyball took down conference foe Duke in four sets on Friday afternoon inside the Women's Building on the Campus of Syracuse University. The final score was 3-1, in favor of the Orange. Duke (9-3,0-1 ACC) captured its first and only set of the day (18-25) before...
cuse.com
'Cuse Cracks Top-25
For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
cuse.com
Syracuse Hosts Miami In Sunday Soccer Match
Game Details: Saturday, September 25, Syracuse, N.Y., 1:00 p.m. Syracuse (7-3-0, 0-2-0) and Miami (3-3-2, 0-2-0) each seek their first ACC triumph of the fall when they meet on the SU Soccer Stadium pitch on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. The Syracuse-Miami Series:. The Orange own a 7-5-1 advantage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cuse.com
Borzymowski Resets Career High, ‘Cuse Falls at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 11th-ranked Syracuse field hockey team lost by a 3-0 count on the road at No. 10 Virginia Friday afternoon. Orange goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski who made a dozen saves at Turf Field. Syracuse (7-2, 1-1 ACC) was backed by Borzymowski's career-best 12 saves, while the defense...
cuse.com
Cuse Goes to 4-0 With Last Minute Win
For the first time since 2018 and just the seventh time since WWII, Syracuse football is 4-0. Behind a career-night fromAndre Szmyt and his 5-for-5 field goal chances, including the game-winner from 31 yards with just 74 seconds left on the clock, Syracuse out-lasted visiting Virginia 22-20 in a white-knuckle finish while improving to 2-0 in the ACC. The win moves the Orange to 2-0 in league play for the first time since joining the conference.
cuse.com
Orange Lose Season Opener at #6 Colgate
The Orange hockey team opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 3-0 loss at #6 Colgate on Saturday. Orange goaltender Arielle DeSmet recorded 32 saves in the game, increasing her career total to 1,456, which ranks fourth in Syracuse history. "Arielle made some timely saves for us that allowed us to...
cuse.com
Orange Post Strong Showings at Cowboy Jamboree
Oklahoma State's Cowboy Jamboree brought a bevy of ranked squads to Stillwater on Saturday, including eight of the nation's top-10 teams in men's cross country and six of the women's top-10 programs. Both Syracuse squads posted performances to show they're one of the nation's premier programs as well, with the...
Comments / 0