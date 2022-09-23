ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinon Hills, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 juveniles arrested for alleged armed robbery in San Jacinto

Three juvenile boys have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint and stealing their jewelry. It happened Friday evening around 7 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the three suspects were seen walking away from the scene of […]
SAN JACINTO, CA
Phelan, CA
Pinon Hills, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
KTLA.com

Video: Man stabs car in Norco road-rage incident

A road rage incident on the 15 Freeway turned violent on Norco surface streets after a driver got out of his car with what appeared to be a knife. The confrontation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a man named Carlos, who witnessed the event with his girlfriend.
NORCO, CA
newsantaana.com

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
IRVINE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department

Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged in Garden Grove Bar Hammer Attack

A 36-year-old felon was charged Thursday with attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, along with sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, the personal use of a deadly weapon and committing an offense while released from custody, according to court records.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew

An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA

