Fontana Herald News
Six suspects, including Fontana resident, arrested for allegedly stealing $23,510 worth of Freon
Six suspects, including a Fontana resident, were arrested for allegedly stealing 50 cylinders of Freon valued at $23,510, according to the Rialto Police Department. Between June 26 and July 2, five AutoZone employees and one former AutoZone employee were involved in the alleged theft, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 23.
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
3 juveniles arrested for alleged armed robbery in San Jacinto
Three juvenile boys have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint and stealing their jewelry. It happened Friday evening around 7 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the three suspects were seen walking away from the scene of […]
KTLA.com
Video: Man stabs car in Norco road-rage incident
A road rage incident on the 15 Freeway turned violent on Norco surface streets after a driver got out of his car with what appeared to be a knife. The confrontation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a man named Carlos, who witnessed the event with his girlfriend.
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say
Police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old after reports of a shooting sparked a short vehicle pursuit. The post 3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
Armed Suspect in Custody After Standoff with Police on Hillside
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department along with Pomona SWAT officers were on the scene of a suspect with a rifle wearing a gray hoodie up in the hills at West Mission Boulevard near Phillips Drive in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Sept.24, just after 8:00 a.m.
foxla.com
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter.
Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Victims Injured at Location of Baby Shower
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims shot on the same street may possibly be connected to a celebration Saturday evening, Sept. 24, around 7:12 p.m. A sergeant on the scene confirmed a baby shower was taking place at the same location. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Fontana Herald News
Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department
Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street
A car-to-car shooting this afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged in Garden Grove Bar Hammer Attack
A 36-year-old felon was charged Thursday with attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, along with sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, the personal use of a deadly weapon and committing an offense while released from custody, according to court records.
2 dead, several arrested at Nocturnal Wonderland festival: sheriff
Authorities confirmed Thursday that two people died, and police arrested several people at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
oc-breeze.com
Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew
An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta
Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
