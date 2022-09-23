‘A group of almost guaranteed friends’: First-year student-athletes find community amid transition to college life

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Brown Daily Herald
Student DJs turn tables, heads on College Hill
Manny Quezada ’23.5 learned the basics of DJing from his best friend while attending high school in New York. He was quickly hooked – he soon purchased a controller, a device DJs use to mix music, and began practicing on his own, using his experience in guitar and piano to shape his craft.
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
rinewstoday.com
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
rhodycigar.com
Two Sides of the Coyne
Before taking up part-time teaching at the University of Rhode Island, Donald Coyne’s 26-year sports broadcasting career saw him cover some of the biggest sporting events in New England sports history. From Patriots playoff games to the NBA Finals to the infamous “snow bowl”, Coyne had done it all,...
thebeveragejournal.com
Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport
Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
WCVB
Massachusetts bed-and-breakfast ranked among top 10 haunted hotels in US
FALL RIVER, Mass. — USA Today has released its list of the top haunted hotels in the country, and a bed-and-breakfast in Massachusetts has made the list. The Lizzie Borden House, a B&B and museum in Fall River, came in at No. 10 on USA Today's 10Best list. In...
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
Friday Night Blitz: Full slate as high school football season enters Week 3
Fall is officially in the air as the high school football season enters its third week.
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Providence, Rhode Island
Providence is one of the oldest cities in the United States, and it fully earns its nicknames, like the Renaissance City and the Creative Capital! Boasting a multitude of acclaimed colleges, including Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design (RSID), it’s not hard to see how Providence has become a cultural hotspot.
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
Valley Breeze
RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus
PROVIDENCE – For the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns this weekend, Sept. 24-25, at the Providence Community Health Centers Dental Clinic, 335R Prairie Ave. “We are very excited to be back,” founding member Dr. Jeffrey Dodge, a...
Meet Mac, Seekonk’s first official comfort dog
The Seekonk Police Department's newest four-legged recruit reported for duty for the first time Friday.
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
