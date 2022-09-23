ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
On3.com

Marcus Freeman issued two challenges to Notre Dame ahead of win vs. UNC

Marcus Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach at Notre Dame when Brian Kelly left for LSU. It was his first time as a head coach, and things didn’t start out smoothly. Losing to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl was excusable. So, was losing at Ohio State to open 2022. But losing to Marshall should never happen.
