Cannon Falls football stays rolling with blowout of Lake City
The Cannon Falls Bombers football team (4-0), top-ranked in Class 3A according to the latest Associated Press Minnesota high school football rankings, steamrolled the Lake City Tigers (1-3) 58-19 Friday night at John Burch Park. After a pair of close wins to start the season over Goodhue and Plainview-Elgin-Millville, arguably...
Edina schools enact new restrictions after football brawl
EDINA, Minn — The game-night experience will be a touch different for fans when Edina High School (EHS) hosts visiting Lakeville North at the Hornets' next home football matchup on Oct. 7. A communication sent to district families Friday says new security measures will be in place following a...
Two gunshots disrupt Minnesota high school football game
Bloomington Kennedy-Richfield was stopped and Spartan Stadium was evacuated
Police: 2 young men shot outside Richfield High School football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.According to police, the shooting was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field, located at 7001 Harriet Ave. S. in Richfield. "A school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry that appeared to be waiting for the game to end. The individuals were gathered a short distance northeast of the football field," police said in a news release....
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting
Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 19, 2022. Sept. 12th: Sara Jean Anderson, 35 of Hoffman was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - possess ammo/firearm of person convicted of crime of violence; Anthony Montrell Brown Jr, 32 of Duluth was arrested in St Louis Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Becca Marie Ewing, 25 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Jeremiah Raymond Hoskins, 43 of New Brighton was arrested in Anoka Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree-controlled substance; Rachael Howard Robinson, 28 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott Co. - four Wright Co. warrants – theft; Joseph James Sufka, 37 of Sartell was arrested in Maple Lake - Wright Co. warrants - violate harassment/restraining order & theft.
Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube
Gunshots during a high school varsity football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy sent players, coaches and fans running on Friday night. Few details have been released as of this writing, but at least two gunshots can be heard on the Richfield High School livestream of the game on YouTube. The school has removed the video from YouTube, but the moment has been shared on social media.
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
3 teens arrested during large fight at Edina homecoming football game
EDINA, Minn. — Three teens were arrested at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday night after a large fight broke out, requiring Edina Police to call in officers from Richfield, St. Louis Park and Bloomington for help. The teens were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Information...
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
Minnesota BCA: Johnathan Anderl found safe
Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding Johnathan Anderl, 39, who was last seen Thursday on video walking north on Second St S. away from the McPhail Center and then toward West River Parkway.
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Early voting's underway in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka
This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights
Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
