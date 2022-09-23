One woman’s mission to turn out the Native vote in Minnesota’s midterm elections

Read full article on original website
Related
stevenscountytimes.com
Judge, Walz administration clash over Feeding Our Future payments
A Ramsey County judge late Friday chided Gov. Tim Walz for saying the judge had ordered state education officials to continue making payments to Feeding Our Future, the organization federal prosecutors say defrauded taxpayers out of $250 million in COVID-19 funds. In an extraordinary statement, the Minnesota Judicial Branch said...
stevenscountytimes.com
Football Falls to Flying Dutchmen at Homecoming
ST. PAUL, Minn. – University of Northwestern Football took on Hope College on Saturday for their Homecoming game. The Eagles scored a late touchdown, but fell to the Flying Dutchmen 56-7.
Comments / 0