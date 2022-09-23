Read full article on original website
Related
stevenscountytimes.com
Food fraud defendant also charged in 2021 Medicaid case
One of the four dozen defendants accused of defrauding federal child nutrition programs was charged previously with filing phony Medicaid claims. Artab Anab Awad, 52, of Plymouth is charged with wire fraud and money laundering as part of the sprawling Feeding our Future investigation. Federal prosecutors say she conspired with...
stevenscountytimes.com
Minneapolis woodshop for women, nonbinary people reopens stronger than before
The pandemic shuttered countless community spaces for the arts and creativity. In Minneapolis, Jess Hirsch’s DIY woodworking shop for women and nonbinary people wasn’t spared. Women’s Woodshop, as it was called then, went from teaching nearly 1,000 students how to use power tools per year at its small...
stevenscountytimes.com
Mpls releases name of man they say fatally shot himself
Police identified the man who died after what police described as an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Wednesday evening in northeast Minneapolis, according to documents released by the city. Police have said they believe the man fatally shot himself. The public information report released by the city identifies...
stevenscountytimes.com
Two injured in shooting outside homecoming football game in Richfield
Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night outside a high school homecoming football game in Richfield. The sound of gunfire sent players and fans running to evacuate the stadium at Richfield High School. The two people wounded — an 18-year-old male and 21-year-old male — suffered what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0