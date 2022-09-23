ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Food fraud defendant also charged in 2021 Medicaid case

One of the four dozen defendants accused of defrauding federal child nutrition programs was charged previously with filing phony Medicaid claims. Artab Anab Awad, 52, of Plymouth is charged with wire fraud and money laundering as part of the sprawling Feeding our Future investigation. Federal prosecutors say she conspired with...
Mpls releases name of man they say fatally shot himself

Police identified the man who died after what police described as an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Wednesday evening in northeast Minneapolis, according to documents released by the city. Police have said they believe the man fatally shot himself. The public information report released by the city identifies...
Two injured in shooting outside homecoming football game in Richfield

Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night outside a high school homecoming football game in Richfield. The sound of gunfire sent players and fans running to evacuate the stadium at Richfield High School. The two people wounded — an 18-year-old male and 21-year-old male — suffered what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.
