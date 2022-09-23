ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Mashed

What Starbucks' New 'Siren System' Really Means For Your Coffee

Back in July 2022, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced his plan to reinvent the company's brand (per Starbucks Stories & News). This decision comes after a tumultuous few years of racial inequality, the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a number of stores in the U.S. start to unionize. According to Schultz, the company's mission is "to inspire and nurture the human spirit — one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time."
shefinds

Starbucks Just Announced It's Ending COVID-19 Sick Pay—Employees Will Not Be Happy About This

Starbucks announced earlier this week that as of October 2nd, the coffee chain’s employees will no longer have COVID-19 sick pay. The company described the pandemic to be shifting into “the endemic phase.” This means, as CBS News reports, workers at the almost 9,000 locations will not receive benefits that provide extra time off if they are to contract the virus.
Mashed

How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
CNET

National Coffee Day 2022: Deals at Dunkin', Peet's and More

Whether you take your coffee iced with a splash of pumpkin spice flavoring or black with no sugar or cream added, we've got good news for you. It's every coffee lover's dream: National Coffee Day is almost here, along with discounts and freebies on coffee. You can take advantage of...
Mashed

How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week

While Dunkin' may initially have risen to fame for its fluffy donuts, the national chain has now garnered a lot of popularity for its beverage menu — specifically, its iced coffee selection. In fact, in 2018, hot and cold drinks made up 60% of Dunkin's total sales, which may have inspired the brand to change its name to just Dunkin' (dropping the Donuts) the same year (via The Wall Street Journal). The line-up of iced beverages has included everything from coffee drinks — like classic iced coffee, iced lattes and macchiatos, and iced Americanos — to non-coffee beverages, like iced tea, iced matcha, or fruity Refreshers. This time of year, customers can even get the iced pumpkin spice latte.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Pumpkin Spice Sends Starbucks, Dunkin Visits Skyrocketing

While many of us will poke fun at the western world's obsession with pumpkin spice, the flavor never fails to signal the start of the fall — and bring in serious business. First introduced by Starbucks (SBUX) in 2003, the Pumpkin Spice latte has evolved into a cult classic with its ambiguously "autumn" taste of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.
CNBC

No, McDonald's all-day breakfast isn't returning in October

McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
People

Costco Commits to Hot Dog and Soda Combo Price, Possibly 'Forever'

The wholesale retailer promises to maintain the $1.50 price of its massively popular food court snack, despite inflation Costco Wholesale will keep its hot dog and soda combo at $1.50, the company promises. Though price hikes have been happening for specific items, the big box retailer has committed to keeping that particular snack under two dollars. Costco CFO Richard Galanti said during a presentation on fourth-quarter financial results Thursday that they're not trying to fill in the gaps potentially left by the inexpensive meal. "We really don't look at it that way," he explained...
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
