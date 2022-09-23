Read full article on original website
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Picturing Evanston
Howard Street, where Evanston and Chicago meet, marked by a nicely designed sign. The next couple of Picturing Evanston posts will visit the stretch of Howard Street between Ridge Avenue and Clyde Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Evanstonians had a lot of choices on what to do this weekend. Besides the Farmers’ Market, there were the Latinx Heritage Festival at Elk Park, ETHS sports – a whole bunch of ’em – and “Bike the Ridge” on Sunday morning. For Julia Ferguson (above) it’s a tradition. RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan caught up with Julia as she led her family down Ridge Avenue during the annual September event. Hundreds of bikers filled the two-mile stretch between Church and Howard streets until brief afternoon sprinkles. That’s when they pedaled home. And now, we move on to other important Evanston news as we let in the sunshine to your morning.
Ron Whitmore: The Skin I’m In, Part 1
In the first and second episodes of our second season, we talk with our very own co-host Ron Whitmore. Ron’s career in education started in Evanston and took him to Chicago, where he was the officer of early childhood education and a school principal for many years. Ron delves into a range of topics including family, home, loyalty, racism, education, opportunities, and living in Evanston as a father, teacher and unapologetic Black man. We are proud and honored to share part of Ron’s story with you.
Take the lakefront improvements plan survey
Evanston has begun long-term planning for shoreline repairs and potential lakefront improvements following record-high lake levels in recent years. As part of this process, the City of Evanston wants to hear from its citizens about how you use the lakefront parks and amenities. Take the city’s survey!. The RoundTable...
The COVID pivot: Three women-owned businesses changed and thrived
Some Evanston-based businesses managed to adapt to and thrive amid the changing business environment presented by COVID-19 restrictions. This is a series about three of them. Has your business changed? Contact the RoundTable so we can tell your story. Social media mavens in the making. Ayla’s Originals (1511 Sherman Ave.)...
Evanstonians open their homes to show solar power
Two Evanston homeowners, who are also Illinois Solar Ambassadors, opened their homes and shared their experiences with people curious about solar technology on Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of the 2022 Solar Tour. The Illinois Solar Education Association hosted the event and lined up more than 100 homes and businesses...
Books: Donations as charity
A fellow librarian once told me something very wise that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since. We were discussing the state of donations at Evanston Public Library. Back in the day people would leave books at the library’s back door, where our maintenance crew would retrieve and deliver them to a sorting area on the third floor.
JRC’s Erev Rosh Hashanah Shofar Walk 5 p.m. Sunday becomes an annual tradition
Submitted by the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation. The members of JRC – Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, located at 303 Dodge Ave., have a steadfast ability to face adversity with optimism and ingenuity. Last year, the congregation called for a reimagined experience of the Jewish High Holidays where congregants could safely hear...
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
Romisher places second in 500-yard freestyle at ETHS invitational
The most difficult part of training to be an elite distance swimmer isn’t necessarily all of the early morning laps you have to put in to build a foundation for time drops later in the season. Swimmers who take on the challenge of events like the 500-yard freestyle race...
ETHS girls field hockey team buries Homewood-Flossmoor
Most field hockey teams would settle for scoring nine goals in a full week of games. But this isn’t your mother’s field hockey team. Evanston exploded for a single game school record nine goals Saturday, Sept. 24, and buried visiting Homewood-Flossmoor 9-0 at Lazier Field. Freshman Sascha Hammond and juniors Gigi Hogan, Makayla Clark and Maddie Nimrod each scored two goals apiece and freshman Sienna Seyferth also scored in the rout.
Stewart picked as next police chief
Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
