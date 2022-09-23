ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 1

Related
Big Country News

Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations

Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
PULLMAN, WA
uiargonaut.com

Idaho opens conference play with a win, shutting out second half

After a close first half, Idaho held Northern Arizona scoreless in the second for the win. Vandals’ head coach Jason Eck must have worked on his halftime speeches as Idaho has shut out their opponent in the second half for the second straight week. Idaho got the ball first,...
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Education
City
Moscow, ID
Big Country News

Gritman Medical Center to expand downtown Moscow Location

MOSCOW - Construction has begun on the patient care expansion at Gritman Medical Center that will increase access to services at the downtown medical office building and make it easier for patients to receive their care all in one place. The 2022-23 patient care expansion includes expanded, state-of-the-art homes for...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

WSU President Kirk Schulz Admits 'Our Ranking Sucked' When Asked About Institution's Significant Drop U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges List

PULLMAN - The Washington State University administration is looking into the institution’s significant drop in U.S. News & World Report’s annual best colleges ranking. WSU dropped 36 spots to 212th in this year’s ranking. WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton were asked about the ranking plunge during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. President Schulz didn’t mince words about his reaction to the ranking drop.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Commuting#Street Parking#D J Vu#Linus College#The University Of Idaho#Isub#Idaho Eats
uiargonaut.com

Vandals fight hard, but fall short in game against Sacramento State

After their first three wins of the season at the University of Wyoming tournament last week, the Vandals came into conference play against the 4-8 Sacramento State Hornets. The Vandals used their home advantage, coming out hot to win the first set 25-18, taking a 1-0 set lead. The momentum...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
uiargonaut.com

Starbucks out, Thomas Hammer Coffee in

The departure of Starbucks from the Vandal Store left a gap in where to grab a coffee near the Pittman Center. However, Thomas Hammer Coffee will be fulfilling that spot inside the store. “We’ve signed an agreement that will move it into, formerly, the Starbucks location,” John Kosh, director of...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
COLFAX, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs lose heartbreaker, 40-38

A two-point conversion in overtime fell just short, sending the Bulldogs to a heartbreaker of a loss to the Lewiston Bengals, 40-38. With the game tied at 32-all at the end of regulation, the Lewiston won the kickoff to start the extra period. Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger found Jackson Lathan for a 4-yard score on fourth down. The Bengals went for two and made it to put them ahead, 0-32.
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy