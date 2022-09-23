Read full article on original website
One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash yesterday within the city of Box Elder. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. The 50-year-old male driver of the Cobalt was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old male driver of the Toyota sustained serious non-life threatening injuries while two juvenile passengers, a 5 year old male and a 7 year old female, received minor injuries. Those three were transported to a Rapid City hospital.
