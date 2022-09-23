Read full article on original website
Tungsten
3d ago
We will keep Cooper in our prayers for strength and healing. Sending you lots of love Cooper !
film buff
3d ago
There is absolutely no reason why this child should have to suffer for the rest of his life. Gun nuts need to get themselves under control and accept some meaningful reform before more children are maimed like this.
I WILL SAY IT!!
3d ago
So much for a “gun free” zone. Just gives criminals a roadmap for soft targets. Glad this young man is home!
'Now they're without a father and a mother and brother and sister': Uncle caring for surviving children in deadly Oak Forest shooting
OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- After a mother and her two children were shot and killed outside their family home in Oak Forest, their uncle is stepping up to take care of the mother's two surviving children. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke with the man whose sister was killed Friday, and he said the only thing stronger than his sadness is his shock. Nick Navarez is the younger brother of Lupe Gomez, who was a mother of four. When she and two of her children were shot and killed outside their home, Navarez got a call from one of his nieces saying she...
Woman charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan
Victoria Moreno was charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing her nephew, 3-year-old Josiah Brown, into Lake Michigan at Chicago's Navy Pier. Moreno had taken Brown from their Des Plaines, Illinois, family home and drove him to Navy Pier where she allegedly allowed him to cross a barrier near the water and then pushed him in six feet below. WMAQ's Vi Nguyen reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
3-year-old dies in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into Lake Michigan by aunt, officials say
A 3-year-old boy has died after he was pushed into Lake Michigan in Chicago by his aunt, officials said. The child was with Victoria Moreno, 34, on Sept. 19 when she allegedly pushed him into the water in the 700 block of East Grand Street, the site of Navy Pier, a tourist attraction.
Four family members dead after shooting, house fire in Chicago suburb
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said four family members are dead following a shooting and house fire Friday in Oak Forest, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. Video captured by a neighbor appears to show a man shooting multiple people on the lawn of the home, leading police to issue an order to shelter in place.
4 dead after man in Illinois shoots family members, lights barricaded home on fire
A man in Illinois fatally shot three of his family members before killing himself by barricading inside his home and setting it on fire, according to officials. Police and fire crews on Friday responded to a report of a “barricaded subject” inside a residence in Oak Forest, city officials said in a tweet, which also encouraged residents to shelter in place. The home was already ablaze when first responders arrived on the scene.
Body of 16-year-old found in vacant Milwaukee home
Milwaukee police say they found the body of a 16-year-old boy in a home near 38th and Center Monday morning, and believe he died from gunshot wounds.
2-month-old boy dies of head trauma, days after being found unresponsive at Monee truck stop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in south suburban Monee are conducting a homicide investigation, after a 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died, days after he was found unresponsive at a truck stop along I-57.Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Monee police and fire crews responded to a call of an infant in distress and not breathing at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Rd. Paramedics were able to revive 2-month-old Sevyn Simmons, and stabilize him while taking him to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields.Sevyn was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died on Friday.Police said Sevyn and his parents were staying overnight at the Petro truck stop on Wednesday inside their company semi-trailer truck on their way to Wisconsin. The parents told police Sevyn had not been sick, and they did not know why he had not been breathing, but medical personnel told police they believe the boy suffered a traumatic head injury.An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Sevyn died of blunt force head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.Monee Police and the Will County State's Attorney's office are investigating.
Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family.
