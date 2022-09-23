Read full article on original website
Hoosiers Drop Road Battle against Badgers, 2-0
MADISON, Wis. – Indiana women's soccer (2-2-6, 0-2-1) drops their second road matchup, 2-0 against the Wisconsin Badgers (8-1-2, 3-0-0) at McClimon Field in Madison on Sunday afternoon. KEY MOMENTS. • It was a steady match at the start with Indiana and Wisconsin going back and forth. The Hoosiers...
Indiana Wins Dramatic Five-Set Match against Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A late Maryland surge gave Indiana Volleyball (8-6, 1-1) everything it could handle on Sunday afternoon at the Xfinity Pavilion. The Hoosiers won the first two sets, but the Terrapins battled back to win the third and fourth. After going down 6-2 in the final frame, IU bounced back to close out Maryland 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 19-25, 17-15 and earn its first conference victory of the season.
IUMS, Michigan State Share Spoils Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer (3-2-2, 0-1-1 B1G) and Michigan State (2-4-2, 0-0-1 B1G) played to a 1-1 draw Friday (Sept. 23) night on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium as each team earned a point in the Big Ten Conference standings. Senior defender Brett Bebej scored...
Postgame Notes: at Cincinnati
• Indiana is 9-5-2 all-time against Cincinnati, with the first meeting coming in 1896. IU owns a 3-2-1 mark in games played in Cincinnati, and the first trip to the Queen City since 1998 (W, 48-14). • The Hoosiers have scored at least 20 points in 46 consecutive games against...
Hoosiers Fall at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Indiana's unbeaten season is gone. Its possibilities are not. "We'll bounce back," tailback Josh Henderson told Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer in the aftermath of Saturday's 45-24 loss at Cincinnati. IU (3-1) couldn't overcome a disastrous end to a disappointing first half, when it gave up...
Indiana Falls in Conference Opener 3-0 to No. 9 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The journey through the Big Ten is officially underway after a 3-0 defeat for the Indiana Volleyball team (7-6, 0-1) at the hands of No. 9 Penn State on Friday evening. A tough-opening set was followed by back-to-back competitive frames as Penn State pulled out...
