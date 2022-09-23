Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Hall homers again, Lehigh Valley officially eliminated from playoff contention
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley has officially been eliminated from the playoffs after a 4-1 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Friday night. The IronPigs fell into an early hole, a two-run deficit after two innings of play. The RailRiders would tack on two more runs in the top half of the fifth. Bottom of the frame the IronPigs would get on the board.
WFMZ-TV Online
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Services set for Shenandoah man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash
Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week. SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police. Reed,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, killed in crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Early morning fire in Northampton
EASTON, Pa. -- A family is homeless after an early morning fire in Northampton County. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street, at the intersection of Wood Street in Easton, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 56, killed in Palmer Township crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Thursday. Krishna Devi, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue in Palmer Township, the coroner said. She died of multiple injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after crash in Bucks
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Bucks County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at Springfield Street and Bethlehem Pike(Route 309) in Springfield Township around 4:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say the road is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek Range Rover involved in catalytic converter theft in Bucks
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - State police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in a catalytic converter theft in a restaurant parking lot. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Faraco's Pizzeria on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, police said. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beaker and Kip are up for adoption at the Animal Rescue League
BIRDSBORO, Pa. -- Check out the latest pets up for adoption at Berks Animal Rescue League on Furry Friends.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate after 2 motorcycles stolen in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating after two motorcycles were stolen earlier this week. The burglary happened at the 2500 block of Apple Street in Lower Saucon Township between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from township police. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hurdles to bringing passenger trains to Reading
READING, Pa. -- We're hearing for the first time from the new executive director for the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority. Tom Frawley has spent his career as a consultant working with Amtrak and other public transportation projects. READING, Pa. -- He says he believes he can help bring passenger...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say threat of gun violence against Allentown school not credible; security to be increased as precaution
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police. Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. "The Allentown Police...
Comments / 0