Read full article on original website
Related
Why has the FA not spoken up over Uefa failings after Liverpool fans’ Paris ordeal?
The profoundly shocking way Uefa mishandled its Champions League final on 28 May has prompted alarming questions about the organisation and its president Aleksander Ceferin and, by natural extension, the whole edifice governing modern football. Uefa may still be that great institution, formed in 1954 to organise the European Cup...
UEFA・
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
Arsenal hammers Tottenham 4-0 as match sets new Women's Super League attendance record
In front of the largest-ever crowd for a Women's Super League match, Arsenal defeated its archrival Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on a historic day for women's English football.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Borussia Dortmund could transfer Jude Bellingham for a bargain £83m fee -- if it's paid up front
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Dortmund could lose Bellingham...
MLS・
Comments / 0