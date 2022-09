BOISE, Idaho - The Utah Women's tennis team closed out the weekend at the Barb Chandler Classic on Sunday Morning as they earned a fourth-place finish in the event. "It was great to finish the tournament with our best match execution-wise," said Coach Ric Mortera. "Katya showed a lot of growth from her match yesterday to perform the way she did today. We look forward to getting back home to get healthy and to get back out on the practice courts."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO