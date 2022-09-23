Read full article on original website
'Tsunami'-like floodwaters kill at least 10 in Italy as people climb trees to find safety
Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall have swept through several towns in a hilly region of central Italy, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing, authorities said. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up trees to await rescue. “It wasn’t a water bomb, it was a tsunami,” Riccardo...
Pakistan to breach main highway to protect town of Dadu from floods
DADU, Pakistan, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Authorities in southern Pakistan plan to breach the country's Indus Highway, a key transport link, to allow water to flow and prevent flooding in the town of Dadu, officials said on Sunday.
ASIA・
Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India
Hazardous weather has killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who who were struck by lightning, officials said as they warned of more heavy downpours in the coming days. Across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 people died after their homes collapsed amid unrelenting rains, Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said. Mohamed Usman, 15, was on his friend's roof in the city of Prayagraj when lightning struck Friday evening, killing him instantly. His friend Aznan, who goes by one name, was injured and is being treated in a hospital....
Yellow alert issued for two days of rain as Met Office warns of possible floods
Parts of the UK are being warned of possible flooding this weekend as heavy rain and even thunderstorms hit southeast England. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across most of Kent and East Sussex and into West Sussex on Friday and Saturday. Up to 40mm of rain – more than 1.5in – could fall in two or three hours in some places, forecasters said.The warning, which runs from 3pm until noon on Saturday, is for possible flooding and difficult travel conditions as roads will be heavy with spray.Overall, there may be more than 70mm of...
