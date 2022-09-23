Read full article on original website
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The COVID pivot: Three women-owned businesses changed and thrived
Some Evanston-based businesses managed to adapt to and thrive amid the changing business environment presented by COVID-19 restrictions. This is a series about three of them. Has your business changed? Contact the RoundTable so we can tell your story. Social media mavens in the making. Ayla’s Originals (1511 Sherman Ave.)...
Picturing Evanston
Howard Street, where Evanston and Chicago meet, marked by a nicely designed sign. The next couple of Picturing Evanston posts will visit the stretch of Howard Street between Ridge Avenue and Clyde Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Evanstonians had a lot of choices on what to do this weekend. Besides the Farmers’ Market, there were the Latinx Heritage Festival at Elk Park, ETHS sports – a whole bunch of ’em – and “Bike the Ridge” on Sunday morning. For Julia Ferguson (above) it’s a tradition. RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan caught up with Julia as she led her family down Ridge Avenue during the annual September event. Hundreds of bikers filled the two-mile stretch between Church and Howard streets until brief afternoon sprinkles. That’s when they pedaled home. And now, we move on to other important Evanston news as we let in the sunshine to your morning.
Where to get the best coffee while having a good time
Whether you need a weekend to catch up on homework or a new place to study with friends, a coffee shop is a place to go; however, given the high pricing in Chicago, which coffee shops are worth visiting?. If you are tired of Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, or bad coffee...
Books: Donations as charity
A fellow librarian once told me something very wise that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since. We were discussing the state of donations at Evanston Public Library. Back in the day people would leave books at the library’s back door, where our maintenance crew would retrieve and deliver them to a sorting area on the third floor.
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Take the lakefront improvements plan survey
Evanston has begun long-term planning for shoreline repairs and potential lakefront improvements following record-high lake levels in recent years. As part of this process, the City of Evanston wants to hear from its citizens about how you use the lakefront parks and amenities. Take the city’s survey!. The RoundTable...
Plans for AmazonFresh in Lincoln Square spoil; Amazon failed to address community concerns
A proposed development site at Lawrence and Western Avenues would’ve brought AmazonFresh to Lincoln Square, but Ald. Andre Vasquez said those plans have been shelved. Fifth Third Bank, the current property owner, terminated its contract.
Ron Whitmore: The Skin I’m In, Part 1
In the first and second episodes of our second season, we talk with our very own co-host Ron Whitmore. Ron’s career in education started in Evanston and took him to Chicago, where he was the officer of early childhood education and a school principal for many years. Ron delves into a range of topics including family, home, loyalty, racism, education, opportunities, and living in Evanston as a father, teacher and unapologetic Black man. We are proud and honored to share part of Ron’s story with you.
Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser
CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
Were 1900s Meatpacking Plants Really As Bad As They Say?
It's 1906 and Chicago is in the midst of an incredible transformation. Recent developments both technologically and culturally have turned Chicago into a powerhouse of American industry. The streets are flooded with native-born Chicagoans, out-of-state workers looking for a job, and immigrants from all across the world looking for a new start in the United States. The meatpacking plants of the day produced everything from hot dog sausages to canned beef.
Willis Tower Repositioning / Gensler
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings Chicago, United States. Manufacturers : Bendheim, Boston Valley Terra Cotta, Fritz Hansen, Lutron, Sherwin-Williams, dormakaba, ARIAKE, Arflex, Armstrong, Avenue Road, B&B Italia, BLÅ STATION, Barrett Roofs, Benjamin Moore, Bloomburg, Carl Hansen, Carlisle SynTec, Carnegie, Cassina, Concrete Collaborative, +35. Interior Designer : Gensler. Structural Engineer...
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook
arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Evanstonians open their homes to show solar power
Two Evanston homeowners, who are also Illinois Solar Ambassadors, opened their homes and shared their experiences with people curious about solar technology on Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of the 2022 Solar Tour. The Illinois Solar Education Association hosted the event and lined up more than 100 homes and businesses...
At Mars Candy meeting, residents ponder past when thinking about site’s future
At another public meeting related to the redevelopment of the Mars Candy Factory, 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in Galewood, on Sept. 13, attendees leaned on Chicago’s history to imagine a plan for redeveloping the factory once the company closes it in 2024. Mars officials announced in January that...
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'
Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
