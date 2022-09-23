ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Fourth bus of migrants arrives from Texas, Sen. Dick Durbin visits Salvation Army center

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another group of migrants arrived in Chicago on a bus from Texas Friday night.This was the fourth group that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent to the city as a way to protest federal immigration policies. The bus dropped them off at Union Station.The last group of asylum seekers arrived Thursday.Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) has a message for Gov. Abbott: stop being so cruel.Durbin earlier Friday visited a Salvation Army center that has welcomed more than 228 migrants who were bused unannounced to Chicago from Texas in the last two weeks, as part of Abbott's...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Evanston, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Evanston, IL
Society
City
Evanston, IL
The Independent

Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home

Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights

More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Human trafficking victims and a one-month-old: Florida and Texas migrant transports moved over a dozen kids

Last week, the Republican governors of Florida and Texas sent well over a dozen migrant children, including one as young as one month old, on highly controversial plane and bus trips to liberal locales across the East Coast.The children were among the over 100 asylum-seekers, many of them Venezuelan dispatched to Martha’s Vineyard, New York City, and Washington DC.On Friday, Florida chartered two planes that sent roughly 50 migrants, many of them waiting in Texas, for their legally protected asylum claims to process, to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard.The group included about a dozen children of elementary school...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Governor#Northwestern
TheDailyBeast

Texas Dumps Two Busloads of Migrants in Front of Kamala Harris’ D.C. Residence

Florida and Texas’ plan to transport migrants to “leftist” cities culminated in a pair of cruel publicity stunts in a 12-hour span this week, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering two busloads be dropped off outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning.The buses that arrived in Washington, D.C. carried about 100 migrants, Fox News reported, most of whom were nationals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico.Video circulating online from the scene showed a group of young men, women, and children carrying backpacks, pillows, and blankets as they chatted outside Harris’ residence with nowhere to go...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Hill

O’Rourke rips Abbott’s migrant busing as ‘cruel and unkind’

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor of Texas, slammed the busing of migrants to northern cities by incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as “cruel and unkind.”  O’Rourke said during an interview on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Wednesday that Abbott’s moves to send migrants out of Texas to Democratic-run cities like Chicago…
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy