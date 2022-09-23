ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Hoadley testifies 4 hours at his trial

Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBum6_0i6u18DL00

This story first appeared on KTVB.com on Sept. 22

BOISE, Idaho — Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph "Joey" Hoadley on Thursday said he never punched the man he took into custody on March 30, 2017, and didn't use force to punish, disputing the allegation that led to federal civil rights charges against him.

An indictment returned in August charges Hoadley with four felonies under federal law: deprivation of rights under color of law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.

Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning in U.S. District Court at the federal building in Boise. After that, the case goes to the 14-member jury.

On Thursday, Hoadley testified for a total of about four hours on the fourth day of his trial in U.S. District Court in Boise. His attorney, Charles Peterson, questioned him for about three hours.

Hoadley was part of the Caldwell Police Department's Street Crime Unit when it was formed in the early 2000s, a time Hoadley said a lot of shootings and crime were happening in Caldwell. Hoadley said the unit took a proactive approach to policing.

"It's going to a 911 disconnect and instead of knocking and leaving, it's looking for additional clues. That's what policing is. I want to stop crime before it happens. I don't want to write a report after it happens," Hoadley said.

That approach, Hoadley said, helped reduce Caldwell's crime level to its lowest since the 1970s. Hoadley also detailed the training on use of force, saying officers went through that training every year.

Regarding the 2017 incident in which federal prosecutors allege he struck the detainee, identified as "BH," Hoadley testified that he handcuffed the man after another officer advised that there was a large amount of marijuana in his basement. BH, Hoadley said, was argumentative and escalating the situation, so he took BH outside to have a conversation with him in a police car. They had a verbal exchange about BH selling drugs outside his mother's home, Hoadley said.

When Peterson asked Hoadley what happened during the conversation, he said he was holding BH's left arm with one hand, and BH's wallet and ID in another.

"As we walk down the steps, an argument is occurring. He pulls away from me one time and I pulled him back toward me and I said, 'no you're not running,'" Hoadley testified, adding that BH was tensing up, possibly in "flight or fight" mode, as another officer, Eddie Ibarra, approached. "The second time he pulled away from me, it was a full-on break free/try to run. I know from my experience of 21 years as a police officer my best option was to take him to the ground."

When Peterson asked Hoadley if he punched BH in the face, Hoadley replied, "absolutely not," and added that he used the least amount of force necessary to prevent BH from escaping.

"My only thought was to stop him from getting away from us," Hoadley said.

When asked if BH was ever charged with attempting to escape, Hoadley said no. When asked if BH was ever charged with resisting, Hoadley said he didn't believe so, then explained that BH was turned over to the city-county narcotics unit and that charges are sometimes held back "based on cooperation."

It's Caldwell Police Department policy to document use of force incidents in a system called IAPro. When asked if that meant every instance of physical touch from an officer had to be documented, Hoadley said no.

"We make a vast amount of contacts throughout the day," Hoadley said. "We made a command decision as to what things needed to be reported through IAPro."

Hoadley said he didn't enter the incident involving BH into that system because he didn't think the use of force was of the level that needed to be documented.

"It's not in there because it didn't happen," Hoadley said after the prosecutor asked if "unconstitutional use of force" was documented.

Hoadley said he agreed that every citizen and, he added, non-citizen, has a constitutional right to be free from excessive force.

On the charge of tampering with a witness, Hoadley said he did not intend to harass, intimidate or threaten the career of Chad Hessman, an officer who testified on Wednesday that he was essentially ambushed by Hoadley and other officers about his conversations with FBI agents who were investigating Hoadley and Sgt. Ryan Bendawald. Hoadley testified that he told Hessman that the more people who were honest with the FBI the better.

During Thursday's testimony, Hoadley did acknowledge that he had become frustrated with the FBI investigation and "felt abandoned" by the Caldwell Police Department, a frustration he expressed in an August 2021 email to his supervisor that said, in part, that if the police department or other city offices, including HR, didn't do anything to put an end to the investigation, "I will take a drive over there and put a stop to it myself."

Hoadley testified that wasn't intended as a threat, rather to "get some answers" in the wake of what he said were rumors, questioning, "the limiting of what we can do," and word getting out about investigations.

"We had gang members and drug dealers on the streets saying they had been talking to the FBI and saying I'm going to prison," Hoadley said. "Going to work was really painful. I was starting to not like my job as a law enforcement officer."

Hoadley testified that in 2021, he met with human resources on two occasions to ask about the resignation process. He was placed on paid leave in January 2022, the same month he said the police chief notified him that federal agents were seeking a grand jury indictment. Hoadley was terminated on May 3.

Hoadley's trial is the first since 2004 of any Idaho officer charged in federal court with violating someone's constitutional rights. In the 2004 case and in a similar case in 2000, the officers were acquitted.

KTVB will be in court for Friday morning's closing arguments. KTVB reporters will again be posting courtroom developments in a live blog via Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Former Idaho police lieutenant convicted of falsifying records, witness tampering and destruction of records

BOISE — A federal jury convicted a former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant of falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. The jury found the lieutenant not guilty of willful deprivation of rights under color of law. Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, of Caldwell, was convicted after a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court before the Honorable Scott W. Skavdahl, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Day 4 of Caldwell Police Lt. - Hoadley takes the stand

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The fourth day of court has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Hoadley. Hoadley is charged with excessive force and filing a false report after an FBI investigation. Today the defense called Hoadley himself to the stand. The former...
CALDWELL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho chiropractor arrested after allegedly videotaping patient changing clothes

GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — A Garden City chiropractor has been accused of recording a video of a patient when she changed clothes in a treatment room. Garden City police arrested Justin Anderson on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation.
GARDEN CITY, ID
KLEWTV

Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime

An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Caldwell, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi Investigation#Ktvb Com#Caldwell Police Lt#District Court
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Nampa Woman Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman is behind bars facing accusations she tried to hire someone to kill her spouse. According to the Nampa Police Department, 57-year-old Hsiang Chen was arrested Thursday morning on one count of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder and booked into the Canyon County Jail. The woman's husband had called the police and reported his wife was allegedly trying to hire someone to have him killed. A police officer met with the husband and arranged a meeting with the wife who was arrested. Nampa Police said the husband was never hurt and is safe.
NAMPA, ID
uiargonaut.com

OPINION: Children are not tools for fearmongering

Boise’s Pride saw negative attention this year with their Drag Kids event growing controversy and resulting in sponsors pulling out. The Drag Kids event would have consisted of children participating and putting on their own show. Idahoans were outraged by the event, seeing it as the sexualization of children....
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Post Register

Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home

Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
MERIDIAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa

NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
NYSSA, OR
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho, is the perfect mix of rugged nature in an artsy urban area. As the capital of Idaho, Boise is home to almost half a million residents. However, it’s become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States over the last few years, with people wanting less of the big city life and more access to mountains and nature.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Boise City Council approves controversial 35-unit apartment complex on Broadway Avenue

BOISE - A new, two-building apartment complex is headed to Broadway Avenue despite concerns from a neighbor about parking and pedestrian safety. On Tuesday, Boise City Council unanimously approved an application from Coeur D’Alene developer Beegawk LLC to develop a 35-unit apartment complex with one and two-bedroom units at 2408 S. Broadway Avenue. Because of its location near the Broadway Avenue bus line, the project qualified for a 10% parking reduction and will have 37 parking spaces.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy