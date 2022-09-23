Read full article on original website
Storm damage in SE Wisconsin; trees, electrical wires down
MILWAUKEE - A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved through southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 – causing widespread damage. The high winds knocked over trees and power lines. Hundreds are still without power. Chuck from West Bend captured the aftermath, photographing a tree on its side. In Milwaukee, we spotted...
Harbor Fest celebrates Milwaukee's waterways; 'Enjoy our rivers'
MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest is a celebration of Milwaukee's waterways – and it drew hundreds out to the riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. "This is our city, this is our harbor," said Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper. Milwaukeeans love their waterways and the harbor is where...
Milwaukee missing man last seen near 124th and Appleton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate Nathaniel Schieble, 26, last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 near 124th and Appleton. Schieble was last seen around 11 a.m. He's described as white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 201 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
High School Blitz 2022: Fall weather arrives for Week 6
MILWAUKEE - As the calendar has shifted to fall, so has the weather for the Week 6 edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz. Cooler temperatures greeted the teams under the lights as it looks and feels like football now. After tonight, only a third of the regular season remains...
Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera
A hail of gunfire ripped through a Milwaukee home near 27th and Ruby early Saturday, and a neighbor's doorbell camera captured the whole ordeal. Neighbors were stunned by the intense video, but they said they're thankful there's video evidence.
Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats
MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
UWM grad finds 'bigger purpose' on sidewalks with F.E.A.R.
Sometimes there's a calling that a person can't turn away from. Brandon Cruz goes Beyond the Game with one Milwaukee woman who found it while she was following her passion of running.
Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home
MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
Petfest 2022 at Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE - Petfest 2022 brought pets and pet lovers to Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and allowed guests to have free, open play for dogs and check out local vendors. Saturday's main event marked the ninth...
Doors Open Milwaukee 2022; art, architecture, history and more
MILWAUKEE - Doors Open Milwaukee returned this weekend. Thousands of people took in the city's art, architecture and history. "I wanted to see the inside of the building and the exhibitions they had here," said Alan Keltner of Shorewood. Keltner was one of the many exploring a section of the...
wuwm.com
Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
Harvest Fair 2022: West Allis, thousands celebrate everything fall
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Harvest Fair is back in West Allis – and Saturday, Sept. 24 was a perfect day to enjoy all things fall. It is not as easy as it looks. But bring a smile and your favorite flannel, and you are bound to have fun. "Fall...
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
CBS 58
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Thousands attend Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open
Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it’s a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. “Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person,” said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director. Fuhr tells WISN 12 News attendance on day one exceeded her expectations.Organizers at Milwaukee City Hall told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that around 1,300 attendees went through their doors at the end of Saturday’s hours.”We’ve seen thousands of visitors going to all kinds of buildings, from the Fiserv Forum downtown to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society,” Fuhr said. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Brandite Reed teaches Black Milwaukee history through her acting.”The discovery is real when they find out certain things about the neighborhoods that they are from and you see the light bulb go on. I think that instills a pride in them,” Reed said. There are discoveries for Milwaukee natives or newcomers, like Wojciech Mroz.”I just moved in like three months ago , so seeing all those different attractions, part of the city that I’ve never even thought about going, it’s great to see places like that. It’s a great way to say hi to the city,” Mroz said.Doors Open will also run on Sunday, Sept. 25. There is a full list of participating locations on the Historic Milwaukee Inc. website.
Milwaukee homicide near Palmer and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24. The medical examiner said this was a homicide – one of six between Friday and Sunday. Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. FOX6 News...
Share your thoughts on a new rail design from MN to WI to IL
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
MATC Times
The Artisan Lofts Apartments
Enjoy the residences of The Artisan. Sophisticated living in a historically refurbished building, located in the trendy Walker’s Point district. The Artisan offers high-end touches including new appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, and soaring ceilings. A quality of living that mixes the modern and the best of historic Milwaukee with Cream City brick, huge windows, and arched doorways. Take in the fantastic panoramic city views and experience unique floor plans. Apartment homes are available in studio, one, two, and three-bedroom options.
Where to find the spookiest shops in the area
MILWAUKEE - For some local shops, ‘spooky’ isn't just for a season! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee tells us about some of the spookiest and ‘witchiest’ shops in the area.
