Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Storm damage in SE Wisconsin; trees, electrical wires down

MILWAUKEE - A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved through southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 – causing widespread damage. The high winds knocked over trees and power lines. Hundreds are still without power. Chuck from West Bend captured the aftermath, photographing a tree on its side. In Milwaukee, we spotted...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harbor Fest celebrates Milwaukee's waterways; 'Enjoy our rivers'

MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest is a celebration of Milwaukee's waterways – and it drew hundreds out to the riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. "This is our city, this is our harbor," said Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper. Milwaukeeans love their waterways and the harbor is where...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing man last seen near 124th and Appleton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate Nathaniel Schieble, 26, last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 near 124th and Appleton. Schieble was last seen around 11 a.m. He's described as white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 201 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Fall weather arrives for Week 6

MILWAUKEE - As the calendar has shifted to fall, so has the weather for the Week 6 edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz. Cooler temperatures greeted the teams under the lights as it looks and feels like football now. After tonight, only a third of the regular season remains...
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera

A hail of gunfire ripped through a Milwaukee home near 27th and Ruby early Saturday, and a neighbor's doorbell camera captured the whole ordeal. Neighbors were stunned by the intense video, but they said they're thankful there's video evidence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats

MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Weather Webcast
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Petfest 2022 at Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE - Petfest 2022 brought pets and pet lovers to Milwaukee's Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and allowed guests to have free, open play for dogs and check out local vendors. Saturday's main event marked the ninth...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Doors Open Milwaukee 2022; art, architecture, history and more

MILWAUKEE - Doors Open Milwaukee returned this weekend. Thousands of people took in the city's art, architecture and history. "I wanted to see the inside of the building and the exhibitions they had here," said Alan Keltner of Shorewood. Keltner was one of the many exploring a section of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'

The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Thousands attend Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open

Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it’s a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. “Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person,” said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director. Fuhr tells WISN 12 News attendance on day one exceeded her expectations.Organizers at Milwaukee City Hall told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that around 1,300 attendees went through their doors at the end of Saturday’s hours.”We’ve seen thousands of visitors going to all kinds of buildings, from the Fiserv Forum downtown to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society,” Fuhr said. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Brandite Reed teaches Black Milwaukee history through her acting.”The discovery is real when they find out certain things about the neighborhoods that they are from and you see the light bulb go on. I think that instills a pride in them,” Reed said. There are discoveries for Milwaukee natives or newcomers, like Wojciech Mroz.”I just moved in like three months ago , so seeing all those different attractions, part of the city that I’ve never even thought about going, it’s great to see places like that. It’s a great way to say hi to the city,” Mroz said.Doors Open will also run on Sunday, Sept. 25. There is a full list of participating locations on the Historic Milwaukee Inc. website.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide near Palmer and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24. The medical examiner said this was a homicide – one of six between Friday and Sunday. Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. FOX6 News...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

The Artisan Lofts Apartments

Enjoy the residences of The Artisan. Sophisticated living in a historically refurbished building, located in the trendy Walker’s Point district. The Artisan offers high-end touches including new appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, and soaring ceilings. A quality of living that mixes the modern and the best of historic Milwaukee with Cream City brick, huge windows, and arched doorways. Take in the fantastic panoramic city views and experience unique floor plans. Apartment homes are available in studio, one, two, and three-bedroom options.
MILWAUKEE, WI

