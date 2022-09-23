Read full article on original website
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Amazing Oktoberfest Event in Rochester Back for 2nd Year
If you are looking for some fun on Saturday, October 1st, a few Rochester, Minnesota businesses are opening up their parking lots and businesses for a huge Oktoberfest event...and everyone is invited!. 2nd Annual Oktoberfest is Happening in NE Rochester, Minnesota. I know you've heard of Oktoberfest. I mean, we...
Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester
After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
Free Flying Event for Kids and Teens Saturday in Rochester
Do you have a child that LOVES airplanes? Maybe the dream is to become a pilot someday! Or maybe your child has never had a chance to ride in an airplane and they would love to be up in the sky...flying! This Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota, all of that is possible for free.
Free Concert in Rochester By Grammy-Nominated, Newboys
The famous Franklin Graham will be making a stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd with a free and live concert by the Newsboys, a Grammy-nominated band. God Loves You Tour Making Last Stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd. A 1,000-mile tour that is starting in Allentown, Pennsylvania on...
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
Has Rochester Really Seen Snow… In September?!?
Our Minnesota weather rollercoaster is definitely on a downward swing this week with way cooler temperatures, but at least there isn't any snow in the forecast. Because, yes, it HAS snowed in Rochester in September. Being an amateur weather geek, I'm always fascinated by the weather that impacts our lives,...
Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
Rochester’s 2nd Annual Pup Cup Winner Is The Cutest!
The 2nd Annual Pup Cup at Rochester, Minnestoa's Little Thistle Brewery was held recently and the Pup Cup went to one of the most adorable, cuddly pups of all time. Moose, the Great Dane!. The Cutest Pup In Rochester Is A Great Dane?. The cutest pup in Rochester IS a...
For a Limited Time Visit Dinosaurs at the Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is hosting another fun event that your kids will love. But it's only going to be open for a limited time this fall so if you're interested, plan your visit now! With the Minnesota Zoo being just over an hour from Rochester, MN it's an easy trip.
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
What Was Up with the Crazy Lightning in Rochester Last Night?
I was with some friends last night in Rochester, MN when some of them showed up and said 'Did you see all of the lightning?' We looked to the north and sure enough, there was just non-stop lightning going on! But there was no rain or thunder, just constant flashes of lightning. So what the heck was going on?
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Young Men Cited for Rochester Street Race
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men from Rochester were cited for racing on Hwy. 52 this week. State Patrol radio dispatch reported a white Nissan, white Infiniti and blue Infiniti were seen racing in the southbound lanes at the 41st St. Northwest exit shortly before 1 a.m. on August 26. Comments in the citation indicate a southbound state trooper spotted the vehicles while he was parked on the shoulder just south of the IBM complex.
Get Ready For Another Busy Construction Season in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As the transformation of downtown Rochester continues, the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board of Directors met today to review a list of projects planned for next year. The largest expenditure on the 2023 DMC capital plan totals more than $17.7 million for the Bus Rapid...
Four People Injured in Crash East of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash east of Rochester this afternoon. The State Patrol says that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 14 about a mile and a half east of the Chesterwoods Park entrance at the intersection with County Road 102. It began when 27-year-old Omar Abbas of Rochester hit the brakes on his SUV when the vehicle in front of him stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic and a pickup truck behind Abbas crashed into the back of his SUV.
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Motorcycle Crashes into Vehicle in Rural SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist suffered a broken leg after crashing into a vehicle at a rural intersection in southeast Rochester over the weekend. Investigators are still looking into the crash, however Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the 43-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east on 20th St. Southeast when his motorcycle hit the passenger side of a westbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn onto 40th Ave. southeast. The crash caused the operator to be thrown from his motorcycle and land in a ditch on the north side of the intersection.
