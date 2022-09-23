Read full article on original website
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
Husker Doc Talk: Can a Week Off Fix Nebraska’s Problems?
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the coaching-search rumor mill and more
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from Nebraska’s five-set shootout win over No. 7 Ohio State
“801 is a lot better than 800, though, I’ll tell you that,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. Just one night after Cook secured his 800th career win —the total split between his time at Wisconsin and now Nebraska — the Huskers hosted their second Big Ten opponent of the season. This time, No. 7 Ohio State. The top-10 showdown between two of the best in the nation’s deepest conference did not fail to live up to expectations.
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
Husker Hour: Coaching Carousel, Volleyball Latest, Amie Just
Plenty of coaching talk and an elite Nebraska volleyball milestone
Corn Nation
Week Four Predictions: Nebraska vs. Bye Week
Mike: Well, there won’t be a close Husker loss this weekend!. Andy: Bye Week 24th. Nebraska 13. Just kidding. As a reward for free beer in Ireland, Nebraska will be sitting out the first weekend of conference play. No major Poll Bowls, with Tennessee-Florida and Arkansas-aTm being the headliners. I like the Future Coach theme and am eternally grateful Bill O’Brien is not making an appearance.
HuskerExtra.com
Revisiting Joseph's comments about recruiting in flux as NU coaches disperse for bye week
There’s no better time to hit the recruiting trail than a bye week. While Nebraska recovers from a 1-3 start to its season, the Husker coaching staff spread out across the country to check in on key recruiting targets this week. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph was in Monroe,...
Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene
With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
News Channel Nebraska
Cook gets 800th win as Nebraska sweeps Michigan State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook got his 800th career coaching win, and he did it in style, with his Huskers sweeping Michigan State in front of a raucous Devaney Center crowd. The third-ranked Huskers started Big Ten play with a dominating 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 performance against the...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska baseball adds LHP Chase Olson to 2024 class
A Nebraska baseball camp two years ago showed Chase Olson how far he had to go as a pitcher. Now he’s officially a future Husker. The left-hander out of Raymore-Peculiar in Missouri this week became the third member of NU’s 2024 class. Considered the No. 201 lefty in his class nationally, Olson also held offers from Kansas State, Xavier and Kent State along with interest from Missouri and others.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Coaching Rumor Mill: Dave Aranda to Nebraska Picking up Steam
After a loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost just weeks ahead of his buyout being cut in half, pointing to signs of how fed up Nebraska officials were with Frost’s results and that money is no issue for the Cornhuskers. Now, two...
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph gets extra monthly stipend of $33,350 in new interim role
LINCOLN - Mickey Joseph will make an extra $33,350 for each month he is Nebraska football's interim head coach, according to a contract posted on NU's transparency web site Friday afternoon. Joseph, previously Nebraska's associate head coach, already makes a $600,000 annual salary, broken up into monthly installments. Since he's...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Blue Hill Bobcats
BLUE HILL, Neb. — The Blue Hill Bobcats are one of many schools competing in this year's Harvest of Harmony Parade. Bobcat Band Director Janice Dart said they have a signature move they take around corners that makes them different from all the other bands they’re competing against.
WOWT
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
KETV.com
Thousands welcome Luke Bryan to Cass County
MURDOCK, Neb. — Thousands of country fans headed to a farm in Murdock, Nebraska, Thursday evening to welcome Luke Bryan to town as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. Bryan set up shop at Stock Hay and Grain where people showed up early and waited in anticipation for the show.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
