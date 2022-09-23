“801 is a lot better than 800, though, I’ll tell you that,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. Just one night after Cook secured his 800th career win —the total split between his time at Wisconsin and now Nebraska — the Huskers hosted their second Big Ten opponent of the season. This time, No. 7 Ohio State. The top-10 showdown between two of the best in the nation’s deepest conference did not fail to live up to expectations.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO