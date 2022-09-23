ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ole Miss Soccer takes down Auburn, off to best start in SEC play in program history

AUBURN, Ala. – (Wire Reports) Ole Miss women's soccer remains hot, following its third straight win to start conference play with a second half 1-0 victory at Auburn Sunday afternoon. The win marks the first 3-0 start in SEC for the Rebels in program history. Marykate McGuire's sixth goal of the season in the 57th minute propelled the Rebels to its first win on The Plains since 2018.
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Cross Country Men Take Fifth at Loaded Cowboy Jamboree

STILLWATER, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's team competed with some of the top teams in the nation, taking fifth place at the Cowboy Jamboree on the OSU Cross Country Course Saturday morning. It was a preview of the national championship as the No. 6...
247Sports

Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night

After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
247Sports

Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule

The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
mississippiscoreboard.com

MRA’s Josh Hubbard – The No. 1 Rated Boys Basketball Player In Mississippi – Stays In State, Chooses Ole Miss￼

MADISON – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis’ lifelong ties to Mississippi has paid off for the second time in three years. Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior point guard Josh Hubbard – ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi and No. 69 overall player in country and the No. 17 point guard in the country on ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 – announced Thursday afternoon that he was going to play for Ole Miss next season.
CBS Sports

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will take aim at a 4-0 record when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss has opened the season with blowout wins over Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech, so this will be its final non-conference game before facing Kentucky next week. Tulsa has bounced back from a double-overtime loss to Wyoming with consecutive wins over Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin talks victory over Tulsa, updates RB Zach Evans' status

No. 16 Ole Miss escaped with a 35-27 home win over Tulsa on Saturday. The Rebels defense, which had been sensational in starting the season 3-0, gave up 457 total yards, including 262 on the ground. Additionally, the 27 points the Rebels surrendered were more than twice as many as...
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
desotocountynews.com

Quistors run past Jaguars to open region football

Photo: DeSoto Central players warm up on the field before Friday’s home game against Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Olive Branch quarterback Raheem Vance accounted for five Conquistador touchdowns, running for three and passing for two more in a 37-21 Region 1-6A victory over rival DeSoto Central Friday night. The region-season opening victory puts Olive Branch at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 1-6A, and dropped DeSoto Central to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in region play.
hottytoddy.com

Game Day Info on Shuttles, Parking, Weather and More

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the Rebels’ last non-conference game of the season. The Rebels go into the game with a 3-0 record. The kick-off is set for 3 p.m. The high temperature for Saturday...
DeSoto Times Today

Northwest Mississippi Community College announced AA degree grads

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
hottytoddy.com

UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation

More than nine in 10 recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking considers the most recent College Scorecard data released by the...
247Sports

247Sports

