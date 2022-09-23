Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss on the rise in both major college football polls
Ole Miss is on the rise in both major college football polls after starting the season with an unblemished 4-0 mark. The Rebels rose two spots to No. 11 in this week's AFCA Coaches Poll, while jumping up two spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25. This...
Ole Miss Soccer takes down Auburn, off to best start in SEC play in program history
AUBURN, Ala. – (Wire Reports) Ole Miss women's soccer remains hot, following its third straight win to start conference play with a second half 1-0 victory at Auburn Sunday afternoon. The win marks the first 3-0 start in SEC for the Rebels in program history. Marykate McGuire's sixth goal of the season in the 57th minute propelled the Rebels to its first win on The Plains since 2018.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country Men Take Fifth at Loaded Cowboy Jamboree
STILLWATER, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's team competed with some of the top teams in the nation, taking fifth place at the Cowboy Jamboree on the OSU Cross Country Course Saturday morning. It was a preview of the national championship as the No. 6...
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule
The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
Rebels247 Daily Pod | What to make of Saturday's win over Tulsa
On the Monday edition of the Rebels247 daily podcast, Chris Brooks tells you what should worry you and what shouldn't from the Ole Miss win over Tulsa Saturday (I wouldn't worry about much). Also, a bit of player and recruiting news.
mississippiscoreboard.com
MRA’s Josh Hubbard – The No. 1 Rated Boys Basketball Player In Mississippi – Stays In State, Chooses Ole Miss￼
MADISON – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis’ lifelong ties to Mississippi has paid off for the second time in three years. Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior point guard Josh Hubbard – ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi and No. 69 overall player in country and the No. 17 point guard in the country on ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 – announced Thursday afternoon that he was going to play for Ole Miss next season.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 opener against Baylor have been announced. The Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Bears (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, next Saturday. The game will air on FOX.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Ole Miss 4-star hoops commit Josh Hubbard is looking forward to being part of a good culture in Oxford
Recent 4-star Ole Miss basketball commit Josh Hubbard is all about good culture. That's all he knew going to school at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, a prep school hailed for.
CBS Sports
Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will take aim at a 4-0 record when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss has opened the season with blowout wins over Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech, so this will be its final non-conference game before facing Kentucky next week. Tulsa has bounced back from a double-overtime loss to Wyoming with consecutive wins over Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks victory over Tulsa, updates RB Zach Evans' status
No. 16 Ole Miss escaped with a 35-27 home win over Tulsa on Saturday. The Rebels defense, which had been sensational in starting the season 3-0, gave up 457 total yards, including 262 on the ground. Additionally, the 27 points the Rebels surrendered were more than twice as many as...
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
desotocountynews.com
Quistors run past Jaguars to open region football
Photo: DeSoto Central players warm up on the field before Friday’s home game against Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Olive Branch quarterback Raheem Vance accounted for five Conquistador touchdowns, running for three and passing for two more in a 37-21 Region 1-6A victory over rival DeSoto Central Friday night. The region-season opening victory puts Olive Branch at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 1-6A, and dropped DeSoto Central to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in region play.
hottytoddy.com
Game Day Info on Shuttles, Parking, Weather and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the Rebels’ last non-conference game of the season. The Rebels go into the game with a 3-0 record. The kick-off is set for 3 p.m. The high temperature for Saturday...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Daily Mississippian
Harrison Foxworth, Lydia Robbins elected Mr. and Miss Ole Miss; Eliza Peters elected homecoming queen
The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum. Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
DeSoto Times Today
Northwest Mississippi Community College announced AA degree grads
Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
hottytoddy.com
UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation
More than nine in 10 recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking considers the most recent College Scorecard data released by the...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0