ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Area marching bands compete at Pride of the Ozarks

Marching bands from all over the area competed at the Pride of the Ozarks marching festival in Ozark on Saturday. Click the links below for full photo galleries of each of the area’s bands that competed.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

“Why didn’t you print anything about this?”

“I would have gone to that event, but I didn’t know about it.”. “We were so disappointed by the turnout at our fundraiser.”. We rarely go more than a few days without hearing one of the above phrases or something similar from a reader or community member. It usually comes from a place of disappointment for a missed opportunity to attend an event you think you might enjoy, or from an organizer whose dreams of a packed event were met with less people than the average softball team.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
Branson, MO
Government
City
Branson, MO
Branson, MO
Society
KYTV

VIDEO: See the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena ahead of Thunder Days

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Pro Bull Riding professionals will appear this weekend at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale. The 50,000-seat arena, home to the brand-new Professional Bull Riding Team Missouri Thunder, will reopen to the public for the first time with the highly anticipated three-day PBR Team Series event “Thunder Days” from September 23-25. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://pbr.com/thunder-days/overview/
RIDGEDALE, MO
WOMI Owensboro

The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri

If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
HARTVILLE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buck Taylor
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Humane Society called to chihuahua rescue

The Branson Humane Society were called to help rescue a pack of chihuahuas which had been dumped in the Cape Fair area on Friday, September 16. Over a dozen chihuahuas were left in a clearing in the wooded location without food or water. The couple who discovered the dogs and called local animal rescue organizations said they didn’t have a total count on the number of dogs on the property, because they “stopped counting when they got to 20.”
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Harvest Festival#Yellowstone National Park#Cowboy#Dance Party#Mascot#New Pumpkin Paths#Dalmatian#Wilson S Farm
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

New Missouri State Park To Open Friday

(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
bransontrilakesnews.com

Confessions of a teenage idiot

I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy