Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
How many college head coaching lists is Deion Sanders on?
For a guy who already has a job, Deion Sanders is sure heading up a lot of candidates' lists at other spots. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been the head coach at Jackson State since 2020 and has turned the team into a college football feel-good story now that they are 19-5 with him at the helm and 4-0 on the current season. With his team doing so well and student-athletes from other states flipping their college selections to play for him, it's no surprise that other schools in search of new coaching are hoping to lure Coach Prime to their programs.
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Raiders are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Raiders are -130 on...
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla embracing opportunity
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said Monday he is focused on connecting with his players while adding that
Comments / 0