Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Former investigator: White House called rioter during Jan. 6 attack
Denver Riggleman, a former GOP congressman and former senior adviser for the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, told Bill Whitaker that someone at the White House called a rioter during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch more of the interview Sunday on "60 Minutes."
Hurricane Ian - live: DeSantis warns Floridians to get ready as wind speeds reach 80mph
Hurricane Ian officially formed as a Category-1 storm early on Monday as Floridians were warned to “be ready” for extreme weather in the coming days. The powerful system will impact the Cayman Islands and western Cuba on Monday and is tracking to hit Florida as a major hurricane by mid-week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference on Monday after declaring a state of emergency, and warned people to prepare but not panic. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Gov. DeSantis said.Hurricane Ian will bring flash flooding, strong winds, storm surge and possible...
Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Asia
Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Japan to meet with the nation's prime minister and attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral. Tensions are high in the region, though, as North Korea launches a missile ahead of the trip. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Hurricane Ian churns toward Florida, with "rapid strengthening" expected in coming days
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning, as authorities and residents in Florida kept a cautious eye on the storm rumbling northward through the Caribbean. "Additional rapid strengthening is expected today," warned the NHC in a 5 a.m. Eastern advisory. The storm...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 miles (225 kilometers) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa. Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian approached the island’s westernmost provinces. Cuba also was shutting down its train system ahead of the worst weather.
Hurricane Ian forms as Cuba prepares for impact
Hurricane Ian officially formed as a Category 1 storm early on Monday as Floridians were warned to “be ready” for extreme weather in the coming days.Ian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week. Forecasters noted that regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is risk of life-threatening storm surges, hurricane-force winds and heavy rains along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle.The powerful system is currently moving towards the Cayman Islands and western Cuba with severe conditions expected.“Efforts to protect life and property should be...
Tropical Storm Ian moves through Caribbean as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency
A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced, as late Friday night Tropical Depression 9 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. In response to the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of...
Newsom targets oil industry, Fox, Wall St. Journal on national stage
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at the oil industry and certain media companies in a fiery speech in New York Wednesday, highlighting California's climate initiatives and efforts to battle extreme heat and wildfires on the national stage. Speaking from Climate Week NYC, Newsom slammed the...
