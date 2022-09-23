SALT LAKE CITY — If you've ever been confused about how to vote for the various Utah judges that appear on your election ballot, you're definitely not alone. Nearly a quarter of Utah voters don't finish filling out their ballots, and many feel they don't have enough information to make informed decisions about judges, according to the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission. That's why JPEC — an independent commission created by the Utah Legislature in 2008 to evaluate judicial performance — recently revamped its website, judges.utah.gov, with the goal of making it easier for voters to find information about the judges on the ballot.

