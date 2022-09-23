LAKE CHARLES – Winners of three straight and four of its last five matches, Northwestern State looks to extend its hot streak on Saturday at McNeese. The Lady Demons (8-5, 1-1), off to their best start to this point in the season since 2012, matchup with McNeese (5-10, 1-0) at 11 a.m. from the Legacy Center. Both teams are coming off Southland Conference wins on Thursday night.

