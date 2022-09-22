ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 25

By Robert Marvi
In March 2007, the Los Angeles Lakers had a seven-game losing streak that put their chances of making the playoffs in jeopardy, but some loud fireworks from Kobe Bryant restored those hopes.

He scored 65, 50 and 60 points to get his team back on track with a three-game winning streak.

On March 23, the Lakers headed to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Hornets and their rising young star, Chris Paul.

The Hornets were tough in the first half, and it took 27 points from Bryant to keep Los Angeles within one point of them at halftime.

With 17 points in the third quarter, he helped the Lakers outscore New Orleans 31-18 and build a large lead.

They held on down the stretch to win, 111-105, thanks to 50 points from the Black Mamba.

That outburst made Bryant the only NBA player other than Wilt Chamberlain to score at least 50 points in four consecutive games.

With his team coming apart at the seams both physically and emotionally, he would single-handedly make sure the Purple and Gold would get into the playoffs that year.

