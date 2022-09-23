Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
utrockets.com
Toledo Shut Out by Northern Illinois on Senior Day
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team hosted its first Mid-American Conference match of the season and came up on the losing side of a 2-0 final to Northern Illinois on Senior Day at Paul Hotmer Field Sunday afternoon. "It was a tough loss today," head coach TJ...
utrockets.com
Toledo Wins Fourth Straight Match, Sweeps EMU on Friday
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Toledo women's volleyball team (9-4, 2-0 MAC) won its fourth straight match on Friday, sweeping Eastern Michigan (1-13, 0-2 MAC) in Ypsilanti. The Rockets won the first two sets convincingly, taking the first frame 25-17 and the second set 25-16 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The third set was a different story, as the Eagles took a late 22-20 lead and looked to be in a good position to extend the match. But Toledo ended the match with five straight points to complete the sweep and open its first conference weekend with its second win in as many days.
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Final Day of Toledo Invite
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team closed out its opening fall weekend with seven wins against DePaul and Chicago on the closing day of the Toledo Rocket Invite at the UT Varsity Tennis Courts on Saturday. The Rockets combined for a 17-4 record over the course of two days.
utrockets.com
Rockets' Fourth Quarter Comeback Falls Short in 17-14 Loss at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Toledo's fourth quarter comeback bid fell just short against San Diego State on Saturday, with the Rockets (2-2) falling to the Aztecs (2-2) 17-14 at Snapdragon Stadium. Toledo trailed 10-0 entering the fourth quarter, but scored two touchdowns in the closing minutes to take a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utrockets.com
Toledo Records a Combined 11-1 Record on Opening Day of Home Invite
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team opened the fall portion of its 2022-21 season with a combined 11-1 record over UIC and Chicago on the opening day of its Toledo Rocket Invite at the UT Varsity Tennis Courts on Friday. In doubles competition, the Rockets won two...
Comments / 0