YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Toledo women's volleyball team (9-4, 2-0 MAC) won its fourth straight match on Friday, sweeping Eastern Michigan (1-13, 0-2 MAC) in Ypsilanti. The Rockets won the first two sets convincingly, taking the first frame 25-17 and the second set 25-16 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The third set was a different story, as the Eagles took a late 22-20 lead and looked to be in a good position to extend the match. But Toledo ended the match with five straight points to complete the sweep and open its first conference weekend with its second win in as many days.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO