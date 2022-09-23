Read full article on original website
Raiders and Wildcats Sprint Past Flyers
WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys cross-country team lost to both host Wellesley High and Weymouth High in a tri-meet on Wednesday, September 21. Wellesley defeated the Flyers 26-67. Weymouth defeated Framingham 39-67 Framingham is still without nationally-ranked runner Sam Burgess. The senior is still recovering from an injury.
Bears Defeat Rams 2-1
BRIDGEWATER – The Bridgewater State University women’s soccer team topped visiting Framingham State University, 2-1, in dramatic fashion on Saturday morning in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference contest at Swenson pitch in Bridgewater. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-8...
Algonquin Regional Defeats Framingham 3-0
NORTHBOROUGH – Algonquin Regional High’s girls volleyball team defeated the Framingham Flyers on three straight seats. Framingham is still seeking its first win of the season. Titans won at home 3-0. 1st set 25 – 12 2nd set 25 – 23 3rd set 25 – 9...
Framingham Flyers Lose To Braintree 50-21
BRAINTREE – The Framingham High football team lost its third straight game tonight, September 23. The Flyers travelled to Braintree to play the Wamps of Braintree High and lost 50-21. There is good news in the loss, the Flyers scored three touchdown, the most points this season in a...
Pioneers Deliver First Loss of Season To Flyers
SHREWSBURY – The Framingham high school boys varsity soccer team suffered its first loss of the season today at Saint John’s of Shrewsbury. The final score was 4-0 Pioneers. The Flyers gave up an early goal on a miscommunication, and never recovered from their mistake, said coach Jon...
Flyers Shut Out Panthers 4-0
MARLBOROUGH – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Marlborough Saturday, September 24, for a non-league game. The Flyers defeated the Panthers 4-0. Scoring goals for the Flyers were Gabby Arpino, Sophia Carney, Natalie Kirkpatrick, and Ava. The Flyers next game is on the road on Thursday, September...
42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2
FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Keefe Tech Wins Home Opener
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical junior varsity girls soccer team host Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School for their home opener today, September 23. Keefe Tech does not have a varsity squad. The Broncos defeated Monty Teach 4-1. Three players knocked the ball into the net for Keefe Tech, including...
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
Framingham State Defeats Westfield State 14-11
WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University football team held off a late fourth quarter surge from the Westfield State Owls to hold on for a 14-11 victory this afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Alumni Field in Westfield. Framingham State improves to 2-2 overall...
Framingham Marching Band Captures First Place in 1st Competition of Season
MEDFORD – In their first competition of the season, the Framingham High marching band & color guard finished in first place. The Flyers competed at Hormel Stadium in Medford at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) competition. Performing “heartbreak,” the Flyers scored 72.9 points, said Band Director Andy...
Emerson College women’s volleyball team bus goes up in flames in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Emerson College women’s volleyball team was heading to its game against Springfield College Saturday morning when their bus went up in flames. “We thought that one of the tires exploded, just from the sound that happened,” said volleyball player Isabella Cubba. The bust...
31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Inside Boston-based DraftKings as MA prepares for legalized sports betting
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission may still be hammering out details about what sports betting will look like in the state, but at DraftKings world headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay, everyone is pumped for the process to begin. “I think this will be a game changer for...
Girls Basketball Coach resigns after five successful years at the helm: Coach Robinson to net more family time
WILMINGTON – Back in the summer of 2017, when Jessica Robinson was introduced as the new head coach for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, the hope was that she could restore the program’s winning tradition after a few mediocre seasons. Five years later, Robinson has done exactly that, and she has done it in a classy and professional manner that would make any program proud.
Town still debating ice rink plans, future
WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Jesse David Goldstein, 47, Optician
NATICK – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Jesse David Goldstein, peacefully passed away. He was 47. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, he was a resident of Newton for many years. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he met his future wife, Denise, and graduated with a degree in English Literature.
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
The new owners of the Blue Moon Diner are excited to continue the iconic Gardner eatery’s legacy of great food and nostalgic décor that has made it a favorite local breakfast and lunch destination. Robert and Kathleen Wright of Orange took over operations at the diner Sept. 8, following the retirement of Jamie Floyd, who owned and operated the restaurant for the last 22 years. The Wrights purchased the diner from Floyd for $290,000. The Wrights will retain the restaurant’s current employees, and, like Floyd, were planning on recruiting some of their own family members to help with the operation.
