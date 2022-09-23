ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Raiders and Wildcats Sprint Past Flyers

WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys cross-country team lost to both host Wellesley High and Weymouth High in a tri-meet on Wednesday, September 21. Wellesley defeated the Flyers 26-67. Weymouth defeated Framingham 39-67 Framingham is still without nationally-ranked runner Sam Burgess. The senior is still recovering from an injury.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Bears Defeat Rams 2-1

BRIDGEWATER – The Bridgewater State University women’s soccer team topped visiting Framingham State University, 2-1, in dramatic fashion on Saturday morning in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference contest at Swenson pitch in Bridgewater. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-8...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Algonquin Regional Defeats Framingham 3-0

NORTHBOROUGH – Algonquin Regional High’s girls volleyball team defeated the Framingham Flyers on three straight seats. Framingham is still seeking its first win of the season. Titans won at home 3-0. 1st set 25 – 12 2nd set 25 – 23 3rd set 25 – 9...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Flyers Lose To Braintree 50-21

BRAINTREE – The Framingham High football team lost its third straight game tonight, September 23. The Flyers travelled to Braintree to play the Wamps of Braintree High and lost 50-21. There is good news in the loss, the Flyers scored three touchdown, the most points this season in a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Pioneers Deliver First Loss of Season To Flyers

SHREWSBURY – The Framingham high school boys varsity soccer team suffered its first loss of the season today at Saint John’s of Shrewsbury. The final score was 4-0 Pioneers. The Flyers gave up an early goal on a miscommunication, and never recovered from their mistake, said coach Jon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Flyers Shut Out Panthers 4-0

MARLBOROUGH – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Marlborough Saturday, September 24, for a non-league game. The Flyers defeated the Panthers 4-0. Scoring goals for the Flyers were Gabby Arpino, Sophia Carney, Natalie Kirkpatrick, and Ava. The Flyers next game is on the road on Thursday, September...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2

FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
NATICK, MA
Keefe Tech Wins Home Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical junior varsity girls soccer team host Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School for their home opener today, September 23. Keefe Tech does not have a varsity squad. The Broncos defeated Monty Teach 4-1. Three players knocked the ball into the net for Keefe Tech, including...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Damian Raymond Flores, 39

FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Bruce A. Clain, 58

FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham State Defeats Westfield State 14-11

WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University football team held off a late fourth quarter surge from the Westfield State Owls to hold on for a 14-11 victory this afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Alumni Field in Westfield. Framingham State improves to 2-2 overall...
WESTFIELD, MA
