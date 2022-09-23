ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

The not-so-minor question of majors at Yale

One question follows every student at Yale. It crops up in rushed introductions at Commons, inevitably slipping into late-night conversations with strangers in the buttery — it is a piece of our unofficial starter pack. “What’s your major?”: an unassuming but existential question that forces us to re-examine what defines us.
neirad.org

Wave Falls to Number 5 Ranked Spartans

For the first Friday Night Lights of the 2022 campaign, the state champion vs. state champion battle took to the gridiron. The Spartans of Maloney High School came to DHS hungry and bested the Wave 21-9 in week 3. Darien got the ball first in this one and ran a...
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: UConn gambled, and keeps paying

Kevin Ollie played as big a role in the rise of the UConn men’s basketball team to a national power as anyone outside of Jim Calhoun and Ray Allen. From his days as the Huskies’ point guard in the mid-1990s when they became the dominant program in the Big East, to his time as an assistant coach under Calhoun when he helped UConn win the 2011 national championship, to his time as the program’s head coach when he guided it to the 2014 title, Ollie was instrumental.
NewsTimes

Jeff Jacobs: Killingly football proves a lot in win over Bloomfield, most notably it belongs in conversation as top team in Connecticut

KILLINGLY — The state discovered something about the Killingly football team Friday night that it already knew about itself. Then again, the 2022 Killingly football team found out something about itself it didn’t know. How could it? When you blow out your first opponent by 48 points and your second opponent by 50, exactly how many lessons on handling adversity are you going to learn?
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale Daily News

New bioscience center opens downtown

New Haven is adding one more building to its quest towards becoming a true biotechnology hub. The Elm City Bioscience Center will now house three bioscience companies in new state-of-the-art facilities that officials hope will meet what they say is growing demand for lab space. Located at 55 Church St., the eight-story building joins a host of similar planned facilities in the downtown area that have sprung up in recent years.
Yale Daily News

Beth Krensky Exists “Between Spirit and Matter”

So began Beth Krensky in her remarks on the opening day of “Between Spirit and Matter,” the Yale Institute of Sacred Music’s latest exhibition. The multimedia exhibition, co-curated by Krensky and Maddie Blonquist Shrum DIV ’22, opened on Wednesday at Miller Hall. “Between Spirit and Matter” is an exploration of the relationship between the sacred and the mundane and features works by Krensky, an American artist who works with a variety of mediums.
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
FOX 61

Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
NBC Connecticut

SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky. What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening. The rocket was launched from the Cape...
nerej.com

17-story The Stark Building celebrates 100 years in downtown Hartford

The Stark Building located on 750 Main St., known until 2018 as The Hartford-Connecticut Trust Company Building, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. Officially opened on September 5, 1922, The Stark Building was a construction marvel of its time. It is one of the oldest and most celebrated high-rise commercial buildings in the state.
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: BP!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is an American Bully Mix named BP. While the name likely originally meant “Beautiful Puppy,” BP has now grown up into a three-year-old dog with a glossy, silver-grey coat and a solid, muscular build. BP...
