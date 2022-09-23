Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Related
Yale Daily News
The not-so-minor question of majors at Yale
One question follows every student at Yale. It crops up in rushed introductions at Commons, inevitably slipping into late-night conversations with strangers in the buttery — it is a piece of our unofficial starter pack. “What’s your major?”: an unassuming but existential question that forces us to re-examine what defines us.
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
neirad.org
Wave Falls to Number 5 Ranked Spartans
For the first Friday Night Lights of the 2022 campaign, the state champion vs. state champion battle took to the gridiron. The Spartans of Maloney High School came to DHS hungry and bested the Wave 21-9 in week 3. Darien got the ball first in this one and ran a...
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: UConn gambled, and keeps paying
Kevin Ollie played as big a role in the rise of the UConn men’s basketball team to a national power as anyone outside of Jim Calhoun and Ray Allen. From his days as the Huskies’ point guard in the mid-1990s when they became the dominant program in the Big East, to his time as an assistant coach under Calhoun when he helped UConn win the 2011 national championship, to his time as the program’s head coach when he guided it to the 2014 title, Ollie was instrumental.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Killingly football proves a lot in win over Bloomfield, most notably it belongs in conversation as top team in Connecticut
KILLINGLY — The state discovered something about the Killingly football team Friday night that it already knew about itself. Then again, the 2022 Killingly football team found out something about itself it didn’t know. How could it? When you blow out your first opponent by 48 points and your second opponent by 50, exactly how many lessons on handling adversity are you going to learn?
NewsTimes
Danbury football tops New Britain, improves to 3-0 for first time in 20 years
NEW BRITAIN — At the beginning of the week, Danbury football coach Augie Tieri motivated his team with a history lesson. When he told his players what he had discovered while flipping through the program's records over the years, the hunger was apparent. On Friday the Hatters delivered a...
Yale Daily News
International students on adapting to life at Yale following the COVID-19 pandemic
Last fall, students returned to campus for an in-person school year after a year-and-a-half of hybrid and remote learning. This was a particularly big change for international students, many of whom had been unable to either leave or enter the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yale Daily News
New bioscience center opens downtown
New Haven is adding one more building to its quest towards becoming a true biotechnology hub. The Elm City Bioscience Center will now house three bioscience companies in new state-of-the-art facilities that officials hope will meet what they say is growing demand for lab space. Located at 55 Church St., the eight-story building joins a host of similar planned facilities in the downtown area that have sprung up in recent years.
Yale Daily News
Beth Krensky Exists “Between Spirit and Matter”
So began Beth Krensky in her remarks on the opening day of “Between Spirit and Matter,” the Yale Institute of Sacred Music’s latest exhibition. The multimedia exhibition, co-curated by Krensky and Maddie Blonquist Shrum DIV ’22, opened on Wednesday at Miller Hall. “Between Spirit and Matter” is an exploration of the relationship between the sacred and the mundane and features works by Krensky, an American artist who works with a variety of mediums.
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky. What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening. The rocket was launched from the Cape...
nerej.com
17-story The Stark Building celebrates 100 years in downtown Hartford
The Stark Building located on 750 Main St., known until 2018 as The Hartford-Connecticut Trust Company Building, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. Officially opened on September 5, 1922, The Stark Building was a construction marvel of its time. It is one of the oldest and most celebrated high-rise commercial buildings in the state.
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: BP!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is an American Bully Mix named BP. While the name likely originally meant “Beautiful Puppy,” BP has now grown up into a three-year-old dog with a glossy, silver-grey coat and a solid, muscular build. BP...
Comments / 0