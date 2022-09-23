Read full article on original website
4 arrested for attempted home burglary in Beverly Hills: Police
Police arrested four people in connection to an attempted burglary at a home in Beverly Hills Saturday evening. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Police received a call regarding an attempted residential burglary at the home and responded […]
KTLA.com
Police investigating homicide in South L.A., suspect still at large
A man in his 30s is dead after being shot in South Los Angeles near the intersection of 91st Street and Wadsworth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt was last...
2 men killed in Compton shooting
Two men were found dead Saturday night following a shooting in Compton. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area regarding a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene they found two men suffering from multiple […]
3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say
Police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old after reports of a shooting sparked a short vehicle pursuit. The post 3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2 innocent bystanders wounded in shooting at baby shower in Lancaster
A shooting at a baby shower in Lancaster left two innocent bystanders wounded after a gunman missed his intended target, authorities said.
LASD deputy hospitalized after crash involving hit-and-run driver in Gardena
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene Gardena, authorities said.
CBS News
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter.
Video shows suspect using waste bin to steal handbags from Santa Monica store
A boutique owner in Santa Monica says more than $10,000 worth of custom handbags were stolen from her store during an early-morning burglary Saturday.
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
Armed Suspect in Custody After Standoff with Police on Hillside
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department along with Pomona SWAT officers were on the scene of a suspect with a rifle wearing a gray hoodie up in the hills at West Mission Boulevard near Phillips Drive in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Sept.24, just after 8:00 a.m.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)
Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street
A car-to-car shooting this afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries.
2urbangirls.com
Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
