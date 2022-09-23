ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

4 arrested for attempted home burglary in Beverly Hills: Police

Police arrested four people in connection to an attempted burglary at a home in Beverly Hills Saturday evening. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Police received a call regarding an attempted residential burglary at the home and responded […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

2 men killed in Compton shooting

Two men were found dead Saturday night following a shooting in Compton. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area regarding a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene they found two men suffering from multiple […]
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Barstow, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Luxury Jewels#Bhpd#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)

Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area

LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy