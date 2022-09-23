Read full article on original website
North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek.
City Leaders to Rename Bridge after Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to pass a resolution Monday night to name the bridge at W.T. Harris Blvd and I-85 the “Officer Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge.”. Officer Goodwin was assisting North Carolina Highway Patrol officers with a crash investigation the morning of December 21,...
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
Denial of Mooresville apartment rezoning could impact residents of mobile-home park
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville commissioners have denied a rezoning request for a new residential project. The decision has been met with scrutiny from developers over its merits and the potential impact on residents of the mobile-home park currently at the site. At its meeting on Sept. 19, the town’s...
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
'Something so small can be something so tragic' | Charlotte girl recovering from severe burns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The road to recovery for a young Charlotte girl won’t be an easy one after doctors say she suffered second and third-degree burns over much of her body. Weeks ago all that quickly turned to tragedy when a candle ignited rubbing alcohol that the young girl was handling. Her mother says she was startled out of her sleep when she heard a scream.
Two teens stabbed at North Carolina fair
Two teenagers were stabbed at a county fair in North Carolina Saturday, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire crews, police and EMS are on the scene of a fatal crash in High Point. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove just after 8 p.m. when a motorcycle and silver car collided. One person was killed in the crash. The westbound lane will […]
Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
Driver in Lincolnton, NC pulled over for towing 20-foot Bayliner with his Chevrolet Cavalier in a trailer made from a Ford Ranger bed
Lincolnton resident Joey Puig shared photos he took of his local police pulling over a driver in a late ’90s Chevrolet Cavalier coupe towing an entire 20-22 foot Bayliner boat. If that wasn’t bad enough, the boat was haphazardly secured to what looks like a makeshift trailer made from the bed of a Ford Ranger.
More than 80 dogs seized from York County property, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — More than 80 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State Law Enforcement Division coordinated the operation. York County deputies assisted with the search warrant of a home on Wildcat Creek Road in Rock Hill.
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
NC murder suspect arrested by police in Charlotte
A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.
26-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Wendover Avenue in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has died as the result of a motorcycle crash on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department. At around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove Road after getting a report of a crash involving a car […]
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex
Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire got the call...
