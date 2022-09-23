ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

City Leaders to Rename Bridge after Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to pass a resolution Monday night to name the bridge at W.T. Harris Blvd and I-85 the “Officer Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge.”. Officer Goodwin was assisting North Carolina Highway Patrol officers with a crash investigation the morning of December 21,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Accidents
Mooresville, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Norman#Nypd#Swimming#New York City#Accident#Cmc
FOX8 News

1 dead after motorcycle crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire crews, police and EMS are on the scene of a fatal crash in High Point. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove just after 8 p.m. when a motorcycle and silver car collided. One person was killed in the crash. The westbound lane will […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
KERSHAW, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

More than 80 dogs seized from York County property, authorities say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — More than 80 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State Law Enforcement Division coordinated the operation. York County deputies assisted with the search warrant of a home on Wildcat Creek Road in Rock Hill.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTV

Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex

Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire got the call...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy