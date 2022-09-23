CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns, who's competing unattached, earned a win in his opening match of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Sunday. Johns defeated Martin Damm in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to Monday's qualifying second round. The Atlanta, Ga., native will next face off against Tennys Sandgren on Court One at 10 a.m. at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

DURHAM, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO