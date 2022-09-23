Read full article on original website
Duke Edged by Boston College in Five
CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a five-set marathon, 3-2 (25-22, 12-25, 19-25, 25-21, 12-15), to Boston College Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass. How it Happened. Three Blue Devils combined for 44 kills and were led by senior Gracie Johnson with 20, followed by sophomore Rylie...
Blue Devils Explode for Six Goals in Win at No. 22 NCSU
RALEIGH, N.C. – The fifth-ranked Duke women's soccer team had its offense come alive on the road Sunday evening at 22nd-ranked NC State as the Blue Devils registered a 6-0 victory at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex in Raleigh, N.C. Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected two goals and two assists for...
Blue Devils Close Weekend Action in Cary
CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team closed action at the Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles play, freshman Katie Codd dropped a tight, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-10, match to Tennessee's Lauren Anzalotta. Duke's doubles duo of Brianna Shvets and Codd fell, 6-2, to Laylo Bakhodirova and Fernanda Carvajal of East Tennessee State as well.
Softball Slugs Past App State, 8-1, in Fall Exhibition
DURHAM – The Duke softball team won its second fall exhibition game in as many tries, beating Appalachian State, 8-1, Sunday at Duke Softball Stadium. Duke pitching fanned 14 Mountaineers in the 10-inning game and the Blue Devils racked up 16 hits. GAME NOTES. Of Duke's 16 hits, senior...
Mesalles' Second Half Goal Helps No. 7 Duke Defeat Boston College
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke men's soccer team picked up its second conference win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) secured the win courtesy of Ruben Mesalles' first goal of the season and Duke's fifth shutout in 2022.
No. 7 Blue Devils Take on Boston College in Durham
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked men's soccer team returns to Koskinen Stadium for ACC action on Saturday night after a 1-0 non-conference victory against Elon on Tuesday evening. No. 7 Duke (5-0-1, 1-0-1) matches up against Boston College (2-2-3, 0-1-1) at 7 p.m., and fans can watch the match streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
Duke Drops Tough 1-0 Loss to No. 18 Boston College
DURHAM – Boston College scored in the 25th minute and held off a late charge from the Blue Devils to steal a 1-0 road victory in ACC field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Friday night. Margo Carlin netted the lone goal for the 18th-ranked Eagles...
Women’s Tennis Continues Play in Fall Ranked Spotlight
CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team continued play on Friday at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In the morning, Duke's 100th-ranked Emma Jackson collected an impressive win over 10th-ranked Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State, 6-4, 7-5, before falling in the second round, 3-6, 2-6, to 28th-ranked Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina.
Duke Falls to Kansas, 35-27
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Duke's fourth quarter comeback effort fell short on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence Kan., as the Blue Devils dropped a 35-27 decision to Kansas in front of a capacity crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. After quarterback Riley Leonard's 27-yard touchdown strike to Jalon Calhoun...
Women’s Golf Ranked No. 10 in Latest WGCA Poll
DURHAM – Following a tied for fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the regular season, the Duke women's golf team has been tabbed No. 10 in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Mizuno Coaches Poll. Duke has been ranked in the top 10 in each of...
Johns Claims Win in Opening Match of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns, who's competing unattached, earned a win in his opening match of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Sunday. Johns defeated Martin Damm in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to Monday's qualifying second round. The Atlanta, Ga., native will next face off against Tennys Sandgren on Court One at 10 a.m. at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
